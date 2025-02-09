PLA modernising rapidly but still lacks key capabilities to conquer Taiwan: MAC report

Taipei [Taiwan], February 9 : The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) is rapidly modernizing but still lacks the joint warfare capability necessary to conquer Taiwan, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said in its latest quarterly report on China, as per reports by Taipei Times.

Despite progress, the PLA still faces significant challenges in fully achieving the coordination needed for multi-domain operations, Taipei Times noted, citing the MAC.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has pushed for comprehensive military reforms to modernise the PLA's multi-domain and joint warfare capabilities, according to the MAC, citing the US Department of Defence's 2024 China Military Power Report. These reforms are focused on enhancing the integration of land, sea, and air forces, and also expanding capabilities in nuclear, space, electronic, and cyber warfare.

While the PLA has made tangible progress, the MAC highlighted critical gaps in command and control, long-range logistics, urban warfare, and joint operations beyond the first island chain.

According to the US military, despite operating the world's largest naval fleet370 ships and submarines, including 140 principal surface warfare combatants and 1,300 fourth-generation fighters - the PLA's ability to conduct joint warfare beyond the first island chain remains limited by unresolved organisational and institutional issues, reported Taipei Times.

"The PLA has not created a unified network command and control system that would allow ground, aviation, and naval forces to share intelligence, distribute firepower, and coordinate manoeuvres in joint operations," the Taipei Times report, citing MAC, added.

The report also notes that Xi's anti-corruption campaigns could delay the PLA's 2027 modernisation goals. However, combat readiness and proficiency have steadily improved, according to the Pentagon. Military drills have focused increasingly on preparing for crises in the Taiwan Strait, enhancing the PLA's capabilities for a potential Taiwan invasion and ensuring no third-party intervention, the MAC explained.

Despite these improvements, the US does not believe a Chinese invasion of Taiwan is imminent. "The US believes there is no imminent threat of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, as Beijing cannot yet win a short and decisive campaign while keeping losses at an acceptable level," the MAC said, citing former US assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific security affairs Ely Ratner.

According to the Taipei Times, the MAC also explained that it remains unclear whether China has made enough progress to achieve the conditions for a successful Taiwan campaign.

Beijing's primary concern remains potential intervention by US forces outside the second island chain, leading to an increase in its arsenal of intercontinental ballistic missiles by 12.3 per cent and medium-range ballistic missiles by 30 per cent, Taipei Times reported.

However, China's short-range ballistic missile stock, covering the Taiwan Strait and surrounding regions, has decreased by 10 per cent, suggesting attrition due to exercises, the report mentioned.

