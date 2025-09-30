"Plan to end war in Gaza achieves our war aims": Netanyahu rules out any role for Hamas or Palestinian Authority

Washington DC [US], September 30 : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (local time) said that when "our two countries" stand "shoulder to shoulder", we achieve the "impossible, while addressing a joint press conference alongside US President Trump at the White House.

The remarks came after the White House released a peace plan to end the two-year-old Gaza war.

"Your (Trump) plan to end the war in Gaza achieves our war aims. It will bring back all our hostages, dismantle Hamas' military capabilities, end its political rule, and ensure that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel... When our two countries stand shoulder to shoulder, we achieve the impossible," Netanyahu said.

He also acknowledged the role of Donald Trump in the 12-day Israel-Iran war that made the region and the world "safer"

"Just a few months ago, in Operation Rising Line and Operation Midnight Hammer, we struck a decisive blow against Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile program. Your bold decision to send those B-2s made the region safer and the world safer... Your plan is consistent with the five principles my government set for the end of the war and the day after Hamas...," the Israeli PM said.

He also detailed the plan of Israel, including disarming Hamas. He called for a "peaceful civilian administration" to administer Gaza and ruled out any role for Hamas or the Palestinian Authority.

"Here's our plan. Pass it in the cabinet. All our hostages, alive and dead, will return home. Hamas will be disarmed. Gaza will be demilitarised. Israel will retain security responsibility, including a security perimeter for the foreseeable future. Gaza will have a peaceful civilian administration, run neither by Hamas nor by the Palestinian Authority. If Hamas agrees to your plan, the first step will be a withdrawal, followed by the release of all our hostages within 72 hours," Netanyahu said.

He warned that Israel will "finish the job" by itself in case Hamas rejects the peace plan announced by Donald Trump and called for the establishment of an International body to fully "disarm" Hamas

"The next step will be the establishment of an international body charged with fully disarming Hamas and demilitarising Gaza. I appreciate your willingness to lead the body... If this international body succeeds, we will have permanently ended the war... We're giving everybody a chance to do this peacefully... But if Hamas rejects your plan, or if they accept it and then counter it, then Israel will finish the job by itself. This can be done the easy way or the hard way. But it will be done..."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) stated that the Gaza peace proposal, "if accepted by Hamas," means the "immediate end of the war itself", remarks made during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"If accepted by Hamas, this proposal calls for the release of all remaining hostages immediately, in 72 hours... It means the immediate end to the war itself, not just Gaza... Arab and Muslim countries have committed in writing to demilitarise Gaza, decommission the military capabilities of Hamas and all other terror organisations immediately... destroy all terror infrastructure, including the tunnels, weapons, and production facilities. They have a lot of production facilities that we're destroying..."

Trump expressed hope that there would be "no more shooting" and said that Arab and Muslim countries have "probably an understanding" of dealing with Hamas.

"All parties will agree on a timeline for Israeli forces to withdraw in phases... No more shooting, hopefully. As progress is made toward achieving these goals, Arab and Muslim nations need to be allowed the chance to fulfil these commitments of dealing with Hamas... They probably have an understanding... If they're unable to do so, then Israel would have the absolute right and full US backing... Israel will have my fallback to finish the job of destroying the threat of Hamas...," Trump added.

He does not rule out the possibility of Hamas "rejecting the deal" and reiterated his full support to Israel to deal with the "danger" posed by Hamas in the region.

"I hope that we're going to have a deal for peace... If Hamas rejects the deal, which is always possible..., you know, Bibi (Israeli PM Netanyahu), you'd have our full backing to do what you would have to do. The ultimate result must be the elimination of any danger posed in the region. And that danger is caused by Hamas. The tyranny of terror has to end... To ensure the success of this effort, my plan calls for the creation of a new international oversight body, the 'Board of Peace', " Trump said.

