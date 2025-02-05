Plane carrying Indian citizens who allegedly illegally migrated to US arrives in Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 5 : The US Air Force plane carrying Indian citizens who allegedly illegally migrated to the US arrived in Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, a US Embassy spokesperson said that while specific details cannot be shared, the United States is vigorously enforcing its border and immigration laws. The spokesperson emphasised that the actions taken send a "clear message that illegal migration is not worth the risk."

"I have received a number of inquiries on the report of a deportation flight to India. I can't share any details on those inquiries, but I can share, on the record, that the United States is vigorously enforcing its border, tightening immigration laws, and removing illegal migrants. These actions send a clear message: illegal migration is not worth the risk," a US Embassy spokesperson said.

On January 24, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had stated that it would facilitate the return of Indian nationals "overstaying" or residing without proper documentation in the United States or "anywhere in the world."

While addressing a press briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We are against illegal immigration, especially because it is linked to several forms of organised crime."

He added, "For Indians not just in the United States, but anywhere in the world, if they are Indian nationals and they are overstaying, or they are in a particular country without proper documentation, we will take them back, provided documents are shared with us so that we can verify their nationality and that they are indeed Indians. If that happens to be the case, we will take things forward and facilitate their return to India."

The deportation has already taken a political turn with the Congress claiming that the US was treating Indian citizens poorly.

Shocking & shameful! The way the US is deporting Indianschained like criminalsis inhumane & unacceptable. Why is PM Narendra Modi silent? Where is self-respect? Dr S Jaishankar what are you doing to stop this humiliation of our people? Speak up & act Now," posted Congress MP Manickam Tagore.

Meanwhile, CBS News reported that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is releasing some migrant detainee. This as its detention system has exceeded maximum capacity amid a spike in arrests under President Trump. According to CBS News, space inside detention facilities was at 109% capacity, with the close to 42,000 migrant detainees.

