Plane Crash: UK envoy Cameron meets PM Modi, says "UK and India working together to establish facts"

New Delhi [India], June 13 : British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and shared condolences over the plane crash near Ahmedabad Airport. She stated that UK and India are working together to establish facts and expressed readiness to support the families and friends of impacted British nationals.

In a post on X, Cameron stated, "I met with Prime Minister @narendramodi this morning. We shared condolences in the face of this tragic accident, and I offered my thanks for the work of tireless first responders here in Ahmedabad. The UK and India are working together to establish the facts. We stand ready to support the families and friends of affected British Nationals - please consult our Travel Advice for updates and contact us on the 24/7 consular helpline."

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick with 242 passengers crashed in Meghaninagar area shortly after it took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. 241 people were killed in the crash. As per Air India, the passengers comprised 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a review meeting with the officials at the airport in Ahmedabad in the wake of the Air India plane crash incident. He also visited the Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad and reviewed the ground situation.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Visited the crash site in Ahmedabad today. The scene of devastation is saddening. Met officials and teams are working tirelessly in the aftermath. Our thoughts remain with those who lost their loved ones in this unimaginable tragedy."

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi and other officials accompanied PM Modi during his visit. PM Modi also visited Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to meet with those injured in the mishap.

