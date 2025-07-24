Plane with 46 people on board goes missing midflight in Russia

Moscow [Russia], July 24 : A Russian passenger plane carrying 46 people has gone missing during a domestic flight, state media reported on Thursday.

The plane lost communication in Russia's Amur Region, emergency response services told state media.

The An-24 passenger aircraft operated by Angara Airlines failed to make contact at a designated checkpoint a few kilometres from Tynda Airport, according to a source cited by TASS.

The aircraft was carrying 40 passengers, including two children, along with six crew members, Russian state media reported.

