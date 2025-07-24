Plane with 46 people on board goes missing midflight in Russia
By ANI | Updated: July 24, 2025 12:29 IST2025-07-24T12:24:10+5:302025-07-24T12:29:27+5:30
Moscow [Russia], July 24 : A Russian passenger plane carrying 46 people has gone missing during a domestic flight, state media reported on Thursday.
The plane lost communication in Russia's Amur Region, emergency response services told state media.
The An-24 passenger aircraft operated by Angara Airlines failed to make contact at a designated checkpoint a few kilometres from Tynda Airport, according to a source cited by TASS.
The aircraft was carrying 40 passengers, including two children, along with six crew members, Russian state media reported.
