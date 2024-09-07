"Planned anti-Semitic attack in US deplorable": Canada police on Pakistani national's arrest

New York [US], September 7 : Following the arrest of a Pakistani national residing in Canada for "attempting to support and provide resources" to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) emphasised that Canada has zero tolerance for such crimes and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting communities from such threats.

Notably, Shahzeb Khan, also known as Shahzeb Jadoon, was arrested on September 4 in Canada in connection with a complaint filed in the Southern District of New York. He was charged with attempting to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization (FTO), the ISIS.

The US Attorney General Merrick B Garland in a statement informed that 20-year-old Muhammad Shahzeb Khan was allegedly planning a terrorist attack in New York City around October 7 "with the intent of slaughtering in the name of ISIS, as many Jewish people as possible."

Mike Duheme, Commissioner of the RCMP, in a statement, denounced the plot as "deplorable."

He said, "As the Commissioner of the RCMP, I want to reassure all Canadians of the RCMP Federal Policing's commitment and resolve to tackling the most serious criminal threats to Canada, Canadians and our communities. Violent extremism in all its forms is on the rise around the world and Canada is not immune. This planned anti-Semitic attack against Jewish people in the US is deplorable and there is no place for such ideological and hate-motivated crime in Canada. We are committed to keeping all Canadians safe and ask for the support of all Canadians to help prevent such threats."

Notably, the RCMP, in partnership with the FBI, began an investigation that resulted in the arrest of Shahzeb Khan in the town of Ormstown, Quebec on September 4.

The RCMP in a press release, further said that Shahzeb Khan was arrested under Section 495 of the Criminal Code Attempting to leave Canada to commit an offence for a terrorist group contrary to Section 83.201 of the Criminal Code of Canada; Participating in the Activities of a Terrorist Group contrary to Section 83.18 of the Criminal Code of Canada and; Conspiracy to commit an offence by violating United States immigration law - entering or attempting to enter the United States unlawfully contrary to Section 1325 of the United States Code.

Now, Shahzeb Khan will appear in the Superior Court of Justice in Montreal on September 13.

Following the arrest of Shahzeb Khan, FBI Director Christopher Wray praised the agency's role in the investigation. He reiterated the FBI's dedication to investigating and holding accountable those who seek to commit acts of violence in the name of ISIS or other terrorist organisations.

"The defendant was allegedly determined to kill Jewish people here in the United States, nearly one year after Hamas' horrific attack on Israel. This investigation was led by the FBI, and I am proud of the terrific work by the FBI team and our partners to disrupt Khan's plan," Wray said.

He further said, "The FBI will continue to work closely with our partners to investigate and hold accountable those who seek to commit violence in the name of ISIS or other terrorist organizations. Fighting terrorism remains the FBI's top priority."

As alleged in the complaint, Shahzeb Khan, attempted to travel from Canada to New York City, where he intended to carry out a mass shooting in support of ISIS at a Jewish centre in Brooklyn, New York. Khan began posting on social media and communicating with others on an encrypted messaging application about his support for ISIS in or about November 2023, when, among other things, Khan distributed ISIS propaganda videos and literature. Subsequently, he began communicating with two undercover law enforcement officers, the statement by the US Department of Justice said.

Shahzeb Khan repeatedly instructed the undercover law enforcement officers to obtain AR-style assault rifles, ammunition, and other materials to carry out the attacks and identified locations where the attacks would take place. He also provided details about how he would cross the border from Canada into the United States to conduct the attacks.

During these conversations, he emphasised that "October 7th and October 11th are the best days for targeting the Jews" because October 7 is the anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel. October 11 is Yom Kippur, a Jewish religious holiday. During one conversation, Shahzeb Khan also noted that "if we succeed with our plan, this would be the largest attack on US soil since 9/11."

The Pakistani national is charged with one count of attempting to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organisation.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the US Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on October 7 last year declared a state of readiness for war following a massive barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip and infiltration of Hamas terrorists into Israel, and the war is on ever since.

