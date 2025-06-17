'Playing for Peace': Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Jersey With Message to Donald Trump Amid Israel-Iran Conflict

US President Donald Trump received a jersey from football legend and Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday with a message on it. A special gift to Trump came ahead of the crucial G7 summit in Canada’s Kananaskis, which hopefully brings the resolution between the Iran and Israel conflict, which has escalated. The two nations have been at war and striking each other for five days, resulting in the deaths of civilians and the destruction of infrastructure.

Ronaldo has always shown a soft corner to the Arab people, mainly to the Palestinians in Gaza. The Portugal star wrote a heartwarming message on a jersey that was delivered to Trump: "To President Donald Trump, playing for peace. "

BREAKING 🚨 President Trump received a SIGNED Jersey from Soccer Legend Cristiano Ronaldo ❤️



The world truly loves President Trump



The Left can’t stand this



pic.twitter.com/GT2snolfRW — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) June 16, 2025

Trump showed Ronaldo's jersey to reporters, which has the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s message on the back. The US President is currently in Canada to attend the G7 meeting, which Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend. Trump, upon arriving in Canada, met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others.

Also Read | Israel-Iran Conflict: US President Donald Trump Urges Iranians to Evacuate Tehran.

The Summit began on Monday and will go on till Tuesday as world leaders discuss important issues that are likely to include the Israeli attacks on Iran and Tehran's retaliation.

Ahead of leaving for Canada, Trump asked Iranian nationals to evacuate Tehran immediately and said that Iran's rejection of a deal to curb nuclear weapons development. "Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social media platform.

Trump has also directed members of his team to attempt a meeting with Iranian officials as quickly as possible, according to a person familiar with the matter and a US official, as he urgently works to determine whether Tehran is serious about diplomacy to resolve its conflict with Israel.