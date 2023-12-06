Playing real-life character is both challenging & rewarding: Neha Joshi

Mumbai, Dec 6 Actress Neha Joshi, who is portraying Krishna Devi Vajpayee in the show 'Atal', has shared that portraying a real-life character can be both challenging and rewarding.

The show is based on the untold aspects of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s childhood. Ashutosh Kulkarni plays Krishna Bihari Vajpayee, father of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Vyom Thakkar plays the role of young Atal.

Neha gets up, close and personal, discussing her role, challenges, and other parts of her acting career.

Talking about the challenges in portraying the role, the 'Drishyam 2' actress: "Honestly, portraying a real-life character can be both challenging and rewarding. The difficulty varies depending on the character's complexity and the research's depth required. Challenges can be capturing the personality’s nuisances, mannerisms, emotional accuracy, diction, etc."

"But the responsibility is to do justice to the real individual and their story, which too can be quite daunting but rewarding. However, it provides opportunities to delve into the character’s life, empathise, and bring their experiences to the audience. It allows actors to showcase their versatility. Balancing authenticity with creative interpretation is the key," she shared.

The ‘Doosri Maa’ actress said that in essence, playing real-life characters offers a unique set of challenges and the chance to create a powerful connection with the audience when executed effectively.

"We did go through extensive research and workshops to prepare for the role, which helped me immensely. The researcher and writer guided me through various aspects of Krishna Vajpayee’s personality and belief system, which helped me better understand her as a person and way of life. And I have tried my best to bring those aspects to life in this show. A lot of hard work, perseverance, and preparation has gone into it," she added.

Produced by Euphoria Productions, the show airs on &TV.

