"Playing with fire...": China warns Europe over "meddling" in Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], July 20 : China has slammed the European Commission over their stand on Taiwan, terming it "gross interference" in the country's internal affairs, Taiwan News reported.

The EU chief, Ursula von der Leyen came under fire on Friday from China for standing up for Taiwan.

In her manifesto, the German politician had described the Indo-Pacific as a "decisive region." She also called for "collective efforts to deploy the full range of our combined statecraft to deter China from unilaterally changing the status quo by military means, particularly over Taiwan."

Responding to the EU's stand, Beijing said Von der Leyen's policy guidelines constituted "gross interference" in the country's internal affairs, Taiwan News reported, citing a Euronews article.

The Director General for European Affairs at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang Lutong, fanned the flames further by saying, "Playing with fire on Taiwan is highly dangerous."

Wang further said that "meddling" is not a right choice for Europe.

"Meddling and even trying to join forces is by no means a right choice for Europe," Wang was quoted as saying.

Earlier, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te congratulated von der Leyen for her "steadfast support for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait." He added that he looked forward to building even stronger ties with the EU.

"Congratulations, @vonderleyen, on your reelection as @EU_Commission President. Greatly appreciate your steadfast support for peace & stability in the Taiwan Strait. I look forward to fostering stronger #Taiwan-#EU ties built on our shared commitment to human rights & democracy," President Lai stated.

Von der Leyen, from the center-right European People's Party (EPP), was re-elected Thursday after a secret ballot that saw the backing of 401 Members of the European Parliament. She is the 13th president of the EU and its first female leader.

In her manifesto, she outlined how Europe would work closely with regional actors such as Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, and Australia to address "common challenges in cyber, space and in the secure supply of critical minerals and technologies."

She further added that Beijing "should be prevented" from upsetting the decades-long status quo in the Taiwan Strait, Taiwan News reported.

It further cited a Politico article which stated, "Von der Leyen vows to stop China from invading Taiwan." It added that the US believes China intends to attack Taiwan in 2027, which would be in the middle of Von der Leyen's new five-year mandate.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor