PM condoles demise of business tycoon Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry

New Delhi, June 28 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the demise of noted industrialist Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said, "Saddened by the passing away of Shri Pallonji Mistry. He made monumental contributions to the world of commerce and industry. My condolences to his family, friends and countless well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace."

Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry, the billionaire realtor and industrialist, and Chairman Emeritus of the venerable Shapoorji Pallonji Group, passed away at his home here late Monday night, official sources said here on Tuesday.

He was 93 and is survived by two sons Shapoorji and Cyrus P. Mistry, and as many daughters, Laila and Aloo.

