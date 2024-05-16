PM Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago meets Maharashtra Governor at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 : Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Christopher Rowley and his wife Sharon Rowley were accorded a ceremonial reception by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Thursday.

The Prime Minister is on a visit to Mumbai to promote bilateral relations with India and to discuss the issue of opening a Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Keith Rowley said India's Independence paved the way for the independence of Trinidad and Tobago. Expressing the need to further strengthen relations with India, Dr Keith Rowley said that India's investment will be a major contribution to the development of Trinidad and Tobago. Mentioning his meeting with top entrepreneurs in Mumbai earlier in the day, Dr Rowley said Indian entrepreneurs were positive about investing in Trinidad and Tobago. He said that he also discussed the issue of starting a Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

Welcoming the Trinidad and Tobago premier to Maharashtra, Governor Bais said Trinidad is the land of the great batsman Brian Lara. He said Trinidadian cricketers like Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine and Kieron Pollard are popular in India.

"Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Dr Keith Christopher Rowley was accorded a reception by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais at Maharashtra Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. Wife of the Trinidadian PM, Sheron Rowley and wife of the Governor, Smt Rambai Bais were also present," Maharashtra Governor wrote in a post on X.

Stating that the arrival of the first Indian in Trinidad & Tobago is completing 180 years in 2025, the Governor said the two nations have shared excellent relations for many years.

The Governor said India is the fifth largest economy in the world and is moving towards becoming the third largest economy in the near future. He expressed the need to give new impetus to economic partnership in sectors like agriculture, healthcare, pharma, energy and ICT.

Meanwhile, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal wrote in a post on X, wrote, "PM Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago met with Governor Ramesh Bais of Maharashtra at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai today. Discussions focussed on strengthening of bilateral relationship in several areas including trade and economy, sports, ICT, culture and people-to-people ties."

He said India and Trinidad and Tobago are working together on digital products including Aadhaar, UPI, Digilocker, eHealth etc.

The Governor said considering that Trinidad & Tobago is a crucial part of the Caribbean marine connectivity, India has offered its capacity in ship building. He said India would like to share its successful scheme of bringing high quality generic medicines to the reach of the masses.

The Governor said in his capacity as the Chancellor of state-funded universities in the State, he would like to see greater academic collaboration between Indian universities and the universities of Trinidad and Tobago.

The Governor hosted a state banquet in honour of the T & T Prime Minister and his delegation on the occasion.

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan, Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis, Administrative Attache, High Commission Charlene Ramsundar, International Relations and Protocol Officer from PMO office Kirk Francois, Deputy Press Secretary Abby Brathwaite, and others were present at the banquet.

Commissioner of Mumbai Police Vivek Phansalkar, Air Officer Commanding Maritime Air Operations Air Vice Marshal Rajat Mohan, Additional Chief Secretary Rajgopal Deora, Maj Gen Bikramdeep Singh, Rear Admiral Manish Chada were also present.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor