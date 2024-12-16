PM Modi accepts President Dissanayake's invitation to visit Sri Lanka: MEA

New Delhi [India], December 16 : Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday said that during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake extended an invitation to him to visit Sri Lanka, which was accepted, with dates yet to be finalised through diplomatic channels.

Misri further said that both the leaders engaged in comprehensive discussions on regional issues, including reconciliation efforts in Sri Lanka, constitution implementation, and provincial council elections, while emphasizing a humanitarian approach to resolving fishermen-related concerns.

While speaking at a special briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on the visit of the President of Sri Lanka to India, Misri said, "President Dissanayake while expressing his gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality that he had received here extended an invitation to PM Narendra Modi to visit Sri Lanka. The PM accepted the invitation. It is understood that the dates for such visit will be worked out through diplomatic channels."

He added, "The two leaders also had a detailed conversation on promoting reconciliation in Sri Lanka. PM urged President Dissanayake for a full and effective implementation of the Sri Lankan Constitution and for holding provincial council elections at the earliest."

Addressing the issues related to fishermen, Misri said, "He said, "The leadership had extensive discussions and agreed that issues related to fishermen should be dealt with humanitarian perspective since these are issues related to livelihood. Use of force must be avoided under all circumstances."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi said that issues related to the livelihood of fishermen were discussed during his meeting with Sri Lankan President Dissanayake, and both sides agreed on the need for a humanitarian approach to address the issue.

During a joint statement at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday, PM Modi expressed hope that the Sri Lankan government would meet the aspirations of the Tamil community. He emphasised the importance of implementing the Sri Lankan constitution in full and holding provincial council elections as committed.

"We also discussed issues related to the livelihood of fishermen and agreed that we should move forward with a humanitarian approach in this matter. On reconstruction and reconciliation in Sri Lanka, President Dissanayake told me about his inclusive approach. We hope that the Government of Sri Lanka will meet the aspirations of the Tamilians, and fulfill its commitment to fully implement the Constitution of Sri Lanka and holding Provincial Council Elections. I have assured President Dissanayake that India will continue to be a trusted and reliable partner in his efforts to develop Sri Lanka," PM Modi said.

Notably, the Sri Lankan President is on a three-day state visit to India from December 15-17. This is the first bilateral visit of Dissanayake to India after assuming office in September.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor