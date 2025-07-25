PM Modi accorded 21-gun salute in Male; Maldives Prez joins in ceremonial welcome

Male [Maldives], July 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Republic Square in Male.

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu accompanied PM Modi at the venue, where the national anthems of both India and Maldives were played.

PM Modi received a 21-gun salute at the ceremonial welcome. Children performed a dance at the venue.

PM Modi met with the ministers and officials of the Maldivian Cabinet at Republic Square.

Meanwhile The ministry of defence building in the Maldivian capital displayed a giant photograph of PM Modi.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi hoped that strong ties between both the nations will greatly benefit the people.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "Landed in Male. Deeply touched by the gesture of President Muizzu to come to the airport to welcome me. I am confident that India-Maldives friendship will scale new heights of progress in the times to come."

He is visiting the island nation at the invitation of Muizzu and will attend the 60th Independence Day celebrations of the country as the Guest of Honour.

PM Modi was welcomed with a ceremonial reception at Male's Velana International Airport. In a special gesture, President Muizzu personally received him on arrival, and the two leaders greeted each other with a warm hug.

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said that PM Modi will be participating as 'Guest of Honour' at the 60th anniversary of the Independence of Maldives.

In a post on X, he said, "PM Narendra Modi lands in Male, Maldives to a ceremonial welcome. In a special gesture, President Mohamed Muizzu and his Cabinet members received PM at the airport. This is the 3rd visit by PM to Maldives. PM will be participating as 'Guest of Honour' at the 60th anniversary of the Independence of Maldives."

