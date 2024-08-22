PM Modi addresses Indian diaspora in Poland, hails its role in boosting bilateral ties

Warsaw, Aug 22 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached Poland on Wednesday, addressed the Indian diaspora there and thanked everyone who arrived in Warsaw from different parts of the central European nation to accord him a grand welcome.

"This scene is extraordinary. Ever since I landed here, you have not got tired, you have come here from different parts of Poland, and you speak a different language but you are connected with the spirit of Indianness. I thank you for the grand welcome," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi, who became the first Indian leader to visit Poland in 45 years, said that there is a shift in India's foreign policy. "I visited Austria recently. There too, an Indian PM was visiting after four decades. Situations have changed now. For decades, India's policy was to maintain distance from all countries. Today, India's policy is to maintain close ties with all countries," he said.

"For India, it's not about geopolitics, it's about values. This is our legacy that fills every Indian with pride. Poland has been witness to India's 'Sanatan bhava'. During World War II when Poland was going through a tough time and was seeking refuge, Jam Saheb came forward. He constructed a special camp for Polish women and children," Prime Minister Modi said.

"Two decades ago, when an earthquake hit Gujarat, Jamnagar was affected badly. Poland was among the first countries to extend help," he added.

The Prime Minister also shared his thoughts on the significant contribution made by the Indian diaspora in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries. He commended their role in the success of Operation Ganga, which was carried out by the Indian government to rescue its citizens stranded in neighbouring countries of Ukraine.

"The way you helped Indian students stuck in Poland (during the Russia-Ukraine war), we saw that. You arranged langars, you opened your doors, Polish government removed visa requirements for our Indian students," he said

He called upon the community to become a brand ambassador of tourism to India and be part of its growth story.

The Prime Minister noted that the Dobry Maharaja, Kolhapur and Battle of Monte Cassino memorials were shining examples of vibrant people-to-people ties between the two countries.

To further strengthen this special bond, Prime Minister Modi announced a new initiative called Jamsaheb Memorial Youth Exchange Program under which 20 Polish youth would be invited to India each year.

"Today, Indians are known for their efforts, excellence and empathy. Wherever we go, we are seen putting in a lot of effort. In the whole world, we are known for excellence, be it it sector or our doctors, they are known for excellence. We are known for empathy as well, we are the first to extend help to countries going through crises," he said.

Prime Minister Modi dwelt on India's belief in "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" – the world is one family – which inspires it to contribute to global well-being and to be the First Responder in humanitarian crises.

"We sent medicines and vaccines to 150 countries. Whenever there is a natural disaster anywhere, the country's mantra is humanity first, if there is a war, India says humanity first. India always comes forward as first responder," he said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the transformative progress achieved by India in the last 10 years. He expressed confidence that India will become the third-largest economy in the next few years.

"We have taken financial inclusion to the next level. We opened 500 million Jan Dhan Bank accounts. In the last decade, India's broadband users have increased from 60 million to 940 million. If we combine the US and UK populations, the broadband users will come up to that," he said.

Prime Minister further spoke about his vision for the country to become a developed nation - Viksit Bharat - by 2047. He stated that Poland and India were enhancing their partnership in areas of new technology and clean energy and driving green growth.

"There are many similarities between Indian and Polish societies. One of them is democracy. Indians have a lot of faith in it. We have seen that in Indian elections. The Lok Sabha elections were the biggest in the history of polls. The level of efficiency is a big strength of Indians," the Prime Minister said.

"We are connected through the game of Kabaddi as well. This game reached Poland through India and they took it to great heights. Poland is going to host the Kabaddi championship for the first time. I want to wish good luck to their team," the Prime Minister said in his address.

