PM Modi along with G20 leaders pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

New Delhi [India], September 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other G20 leaders on Sunday morning visited Rajghat and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

PM Modi recieved the Heads of states and heads of international organisations at the rain-washed Rajghat memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi. PM Modi welcomed the dignitaries with a stole and posed for pictures with them against the backdrop of an image of the Bapu ashram in Maharashtra. Mahatma Gandhi stayed here from 1936 till his death in 1948.

"At the iconic Rajghat, the G20 family paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi - the beacon of peace, service, compassion and non-violence. As diverse nations converge, Gandhi Ji’s timeless ideals guide our collective vision for a harmonious, inclusive and prosperous global future," wrote PM Modi on X. He also posted pictures of the morning's event.

They observed a moment of silence in homage to Mahatma Gandhi and laid wreaths at his memorial.

US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other Heads of state and government and Heads of international organisations were among the leaders who offered their respects.

Tunes of Bhajans like ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’ played as the leaders left the memorial after paying tribute.

Visuals from the spot showed PM Modi, Biden and Sunak walking together.

The leaders then proceeded to participate in the third session 'One Future' of the G20 summit being held at the Bharat Mandapam venue at Pragati Maidan.

Visuals from Rajghat showed the venue decorated with colourful flowers as the leaders reached there.

Security has also been stepped up in parts of the national capital in view of the G20 Summit.

Necessary arrangements were also made so as to keep the traffic smooth.

"Traffic Alert: Controlled Zone 2 has been implemented and consequently buses will not operate on Ring Road between ISBT Kashmiri Gate and Sarai Kale Khan. Buses will operate on the remaining stretch of Ring Road and the road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi," tweeted Delhi Traffic Police.

The theme of this year's G20 Summit, which is taking place under India's presidency is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth · One Family · One Future." Notably, India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 last year.

