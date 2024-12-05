PM Modi and Bhutan King discuss enhancing economic connectivity, fast-tracking 'visionary' Gelephu Mindfulness City project

New Delhi, Dec 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated India's strong commitment to Bhutan's economic development, highlighting the doubling of India’s development support to the neighbouring country for its 13th Five-Year Plan period during his meeting with Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in New Delhi, on Thursday.

"Delighted to welcome Their Majesties, the King and Queen of Bhutan, to India. Admire His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck’s vision for Bhutan's progress and regional development. We remain committed to advancing the unique and enduring partnership between India and Bhutan," PM Modi posted on X after his meeting with the King of Bhutan.

The PMO detailed that PM Modi and the visiting Bhutanese King expressed satisfaction at the "excellent state of bilateral relations", encompassing development cooperation, clean energy partnership, trade and investment, space and technology cooperation, and people-to-people ties.

"The leaders reviewed the progress in enhancing economic connectivity between the two countries, and exchanged ideas on the Gelephu Mindfulness City initiative, a visionary project spearheaded by His Majesty to catalyse Bhutan’s development and strengthen linkages with adjoining border areas in India," read a statement issued by the PMO reaffirming New Delhi's commitment to further strengthening the exemplary partnership across all sectors.

It mentioned that the Bhutan King expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and the people of India for steadfast support of Bhutan’s aspirations for happiness, progress and prosperity.

While welcoming Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and the Queen of Bhutan, Jetsun Pema Wangchuck, PM Modi also fondly recalled the "exceptionally warm hospitality" accorded by the government and the people of Bhutan during his State visit in March 2024.

The discussions were followed by a lunch hosted by the Prime Minister in honour of the visiting King and Queen.

"The meeting underscored the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan, reflecting the spirit of mutual trust, cooperation and profound understanding that underpins the bilateral relations between the two countries," the PMO stated.

Earlier this year, during his visit to Bhutan, PM Modi had appreciated the Bhutanese King's vision of the Gelephu Mindfulness City, which will lead to economic prosperity and development in Bhutan and in the region in a sustainable manner, and further strengthen economic and investment linkages between India and Bhutan.

"Be it a new airport for better air connectivity, be it new rail links between Gelephu to Kokrajhar and Samtse to Banarhat, be it operations of waterways through the Brahmaputra, we will soon see these projects completed swiftly. Integrated Check Posts will also be built to strengthen trade infrastructure," PM Modi had said while being conferred with Bhutan's highest National Award the 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo' by the King of Bhutan in Thimphu on March 22, 2024.

The two sides had also noted the progress towards establishment of two rail-links -- Banarhat (West Bengal)-Samtse (Bhutan) and Kokrajhar (Assam)-Gelephu (Bhutan) -- as the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) undertook the Final Location Survey (FLS) of the two rail-links in consultation with the Bhutanese side.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor