PM Modi and Greek PM Mitsotakis discuss strengthening India-Greece relations in a telephonic conversation

New Delhi [India], November 2 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call from the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis today.

Sharing the details of the conversation on the social media platform, X, PM Modi said that the two world leaders held a productive conversation and shared the commitment to strengthen the India-Greece Strategic Partnership.

In the post, he said, "Together, we aim to deepen our collaboration across trade, defence, shipping and connectivity. Greece is a valued partner for India within the EU as well."

PM Mitsotakis warmly congratulated PM Modi on his re-election following the general elections in India, held earlier this year.

Both leaders appreciated the momentum generated in bilateral ties through recent high-level exchanges and reiterated their firm commitment to further strengthen India-Greece Strategic Partnership.

The Greek Prime Minister was on a state visit to India in February, this year.

His visit saw the countries reaffirm their commitment to deepen the India-EU strategic partnership and emphasise their commitment to multilateralism. The two countries had also agreed on a speedy conclusion of the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement.

During the call, PM Modi and Greek PM Mitsotakis reviewed the progress made by the two countries in various areas of bilateral cooperation, in follow-up to PM Mitsotakis's visit to India earlier this year.

The two leaders also exchanged views on various regional and global issues of interest, including IMEEC and developments in West Asia.

The IMEEC has emerged as an important pillar of cooperation between the two countries. IMEEC provides an opportunity to increase connectivity between India and Europe through engagement and cooperation among the countries of the region including in the fields of trade, commerce, investment, technology, energy, logistics, ports and infrastructure.

The call resulted in positive discussions between the two leaders and they agreed to remain in touch.

During PM Modi's visit to Greece in 2023, the two countries had ensured the fruition of the objective of doubling bilateral trade by 2030. India also welcomed Greece into the International Solar Alliance and upgraded the bilateral ties to the level of a "Strategic Partnership".

Since then there has been a fillip in the India-Greece ties.

