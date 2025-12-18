PM Modi and Oman Sultan hail maritime ties, multifaceted strategic partnership

Muscat, Dec 18 India and Oman on Thursday adopted a Joint Vision Document on Maritime Cooperation, reflecting their shared commitment to regional maritime security, blue economy, and sustainable use of ocean resources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, who held extensive discussions at the Al Baraka Palace on Thursday, acknowledged that the relationship between the two maritime neighbours has stood the test of time and has transformed into a multifaceted strategic partnership.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the excellent state of bilateral relations, spanning trade, investment, defence, security, technology, education, energy, space, agriculture, culture and people to people ties. They also reviewed the ongoing initiatives and cooperation in the areas identified in the Joint Vision Document, adopted during the Oman Sultan's visit to India in December 2023.

The two leaders also condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, reaffirming that no justification can ever be accepted for such acts. They underlined the importance of continued cooperation in this area.

In the Joint Statement released after their meeting, the two sides commended the deepening cooperation in the defence sector and agreed to continue working together in this regard, including joint exercises, training, and high-level visits to achieve shared goals and contribute towards maintaining regional security and stability.

They also agreed to undertake joint initiatives to prevent maritime crimes and piracy by enhancing maritime domain awareness and facilitating continued information exchange.

"Both sides welcomed the MoU on Maritime Heritage and Museums, enabling collaboration between museums, including through joint exhibitions and research. They also noted the upcoming maiden voyage of INSV Kaundinya, to Oman highlighting our shared maritime traditions," read the Joint Statement.

The two leaders noted with satisfaction the deepening of cultural cooperation and strong people to people ties. They welcomed the joint exhibition 'Legacy of Indo-Oman Relations' and took note of ongoing discussions on culture digitization initiatives. As per the Joint Statement, both sides took note of the initiative to cooperate for the establishment of the ICCR chair Programme of Indian Studies at the Sohar University that shall promote cultural and academic exchanges between both countries.

"The two sides expressed concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza and called for safe and timely delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians. They welcomed the signing of the first phase of Gaza Peace Plan and reiterated their support for the plan. They also reaffirmed their support for efforts to restore peace and stability and underlined the need for a just and lasting resolution through dialogue and diplomacy, including the establishment of a sovereign and independent Palestinian state," the Joint Statement added.

Both sides also acknowledged that centuries old people-to-people ties remain a cornerstone of the Oman-India relationship. India conveyed its deep appreciation to the leadership of Oman for ensuring the welfare and well-being of the vibrant Indian community of around 675,000 residing in Oman. Omani side recognised the valued contributions of the Indian diaspora to Oman's development.

PM Modi's visit to Oman is of special significance as it takes place in the year marking 70th Anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between both countries. The Prime Minister’s visit follows the State Visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to India in December 2023.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi was received by Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs at the airport and was accorded a ceremonial welcome. He was received by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Thursday at the Al Baraka Palace.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor