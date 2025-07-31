PM Modi and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed reaffirm commitment to deepen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

New Delhi [India], July 31 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed their commitment to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the official statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

According to the release, PM Modi spoke yesterday with the President of the UAE over the telephone, and the two leaders reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UAE.

"They positively assessed the remarkable progress made across various sectors of bilateral cooperation and laid emphasis on further developing and deepening collaboration for the shared benefit of the peoples of both countries," the release said.

Moreover, the UAE President also extended congratulations to PM Modi on becoming the second longest-serving Prime Minister in India's history and wished him continued success in his service to the nation, the press release added.

Similarly, PM Modi also thanked the UAE President for his gracious wishes and the affection he expressed for the people of India.

