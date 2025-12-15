PM Modi arrives in Amman on first leg of three-nation tour

Amman [Jordan], December 15 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Amman on Monday for a two-day visit to Jordan, marking the beginning of his three-nation tour. He was welcomed on arrival by Jordan's Prime Minister Jafar Hassan.

The visit to Jordan is taking place at the invitation of King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein and is focused on advancing bilateral relations between India and Jordan. Prime Minister Modi departed from New Delhi earlier on Monday to commence the multi-country engagement.

During his stay from December 15 to 16, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold discussions with King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein to review the entire range of India-Jordan ties and to exchange views on key regional developments.

The visit gains added importance as it coincides with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Jordan, a landmark expected to further energise bilateral cooperation.

Prime Minister Modi will also interact with members of the Indian community in Jordan during the visit.

In his departure statement, the Prime Minister said, "I am embarking on a three-nation visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Sultanate of Oman, three nations with which India shares both age-old civilizational ties, as well as extensive contemporary bilateral relations."

After concluding the Jordan leg, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Ethiopia from December 16 to 17, marking his first-ever visit to the African country.

In Addis Ababa, he is expected to hold detailed talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali on various dimensions of bilateral cooperation. Addis Ababa also hosts the headquarters of the African Union.

Referring to the Ethiopia visit, Prime Minister Modi said, "I will pay my first visit to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. Addis Ababa is also the headquarters of the African Union. In 2023, during India's G20 Presidency, the African Union was admitted as a permanent member of the G20. In Addis Ababa, I will hold detailed discussions with H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali and also have the opportunity to meet the Indian diaspora living there."

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address a Joint Session of the Ethiopian Parliament.

"I eagerly look forward to sharing my thoughts on India's journey as the 'Mother of Democracy' and the value that the India-Ethiopia partnership can bring to the Global South," he said.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ethiopia visit will reaffirm the shared commitment of both countries, as partners in the Global South, to further strengthen friendship and bilateral engagement.

The final leg of the tour will see Prime Minister Modi visit Oman from December 17 to 18 at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, marking his second visit to the country.

"In Muscat, I look forward to my discussions with His Majesty the Sultan of Oman, and towards strengthening our Strategic Partnership as well as our strong commercial and economic relationship. I will also address a gathering of the Indian diaspora in Oman, which has contributed immensely to the country's development and in enhancing our partnership," the Prime Minister said.

The MEA noted that India and Oman share an all-encompassing Strategic Partnership anchored in centuries-old ties of friendship, trade and strong people-to-people relations.

The visit to Oman coincides with 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries and follows the Sultan of Oman's State visit to India in December 2023.

Both sides are expected to undertake a comprehensive review of cooperation across key sectors, including trade, investment, energy, defence, security, technology, agriculture and culture, along with regional and global issues of mutual interest.

