PM Modi arrives in Argentina for third leg of five nation visit

Buenos Aires [Argentina], July 5 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Argentina for his third leg of a five-nation tour. He landed at the Ezeiza International Airport, Buenos Aires.

PM Modi is on an official visit to Argentina at the invitation of President of the Republic of Argentina, Javier Milei. PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with President Milei to review ongoing cooperation and discuss ways to further enhance India-Argentina partnership in key areas, including defence, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, trade and investment, and people-to-people ties

Earlier, Indian Ambassador to Argentina Ajaneesh Kumar, laying out the itinerary of the PM's visit, toldthat upon reaching Argentina, PM Modi will be received by the Indian community in Buenos Aires. On the next day, PM, Modi will pay homage to Jose de San Martin, widely regarded as the Father of the Argentine Nation, at the Plaza de San Martin in Buenos Aires.

PM Modi will also hold delegation-level talks with Argentine President Javier Milei, and thereafter, he will visit the famous Boca Juniors Stadium to have a look at Argentine football.

"Prime Minister arrives late in the evening... He will be received by the community... The next day, the Prime Minister will pay his respects and homage to the father of the Argentine nation. He's commonly known as the Libertadores Plaza de San Martin. At the Plaza, he would be joined by the foreign minister of this country. Thereafter, he will have an official delegation-level meeting at the Casa Rosada, which is the president's office. He will meet the President of Argentina, Javier Milei. In the afternoon, before he departs, we have scheduled a small visit for him at the Boca Juniors Stadium, where he will get a look at the Argentine football," Ajaneesh Kumar said.

Argentina is the third leg of PM Modi's five-nation tour after Ghana, and Trinidad and Tobago. It will be followed by visits to Brazil for the 17th BRICS Summit and to Namibia.

