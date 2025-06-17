PM Modi arrives in Calgary to attend 51st G7 Summit in Alberta

Calgary [Canada], June 17 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Calgary on Tuesday to attend the 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, marking a significant moment in India-Canada ties following a phase of strained diplomatic relations.

PM Modi's visit to Canada comes after a period of friction between New Delhi and Ottawa, triggered by Canadian allegations that Indian agents were involved in the killing of NIA-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a gurdwara in Canada in 2023.

India had strongly rejected the allegations. The diplomatic standoff escalated as both countries expelled senior diplomats in a tit-for-tat response. New Delhi has consistently voiced concerns about extremism and anti-India activities on Canadian soil and urged Canadian authorities to take concrete steps to curb such elements.

This comes after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on social media about US President Donald Trump's plan to cut short his attendance at the summit in Kananaskis, Canada."President Trump had a great day at the G7, even signing a major trade deal with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Much was accomplished, but because of what's going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State," Leavitt wrote on X.

This visit is part of PM Modi's three-nation official tour, which began with Cyprus and will conclude with Croatia.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi wrapped up the Cyprus leg of his visit before departing for Canada. Upon the conclusion of the visit, MEA Secretary (West) Tanmay Lal delivered detailed remarks, stating that this was PM Modi's first visit to Cyprus and the first by any Indian Prime Minister in over two decades.

"This landmark visit highlights the enduring friendship and trusted partnership between our two countries," Lal said.

Prime Minister Modi, in his media address, underlined the strategic dimension of India-Cyprus relations. "Our partnership also assumes importance in the larger context of the India-EU strategic partnership and India's growing engagement with the Mediterranean region," he added.

President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides conferred the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III on PM Modithe highest honour awarded by Cyprus to foreign heads of government.

During the talks, leaders discussed trade and investment, defence cooperation, fintech, maritime shipping, the IMEC connectivity initiative, mobility, and people-to-people exchanges.

Lal noted that the discussions took place against the backdrop of significant global challenges. Prime Minister Modi appreciated Cyprus's steadfast support in India's fight against cross-border terrorism. With Cyprus set to assume the presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of next year, both leaders reviewed the India-EU strategic partnership, including the ongoing India-EU FTA negotiations.

Recalling the deep historical roots of the bilateral relationship, Lal said, "In the 1950s, India had advocated for the independence of Cyprus. Later, the two countries worked together in the Non-Aligned Movement and the Commonwealth." Both nations have consistently supported each other at the United Nations and other multilateral platforms.

"Cyprus supports India for permanent membership in a reformed and expanded UN Security Council, and India supports Cyprus on the Cyprus issue," he said.

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam, the External Affairs Minister of India and the Foreign Minister of Cyprus have remained in close communication.

Highlighting Cyprus's geographic importance, Lal said, "With its strategic location, Cyprus can act as a gateway to Europe and the Mediterranean."

"To sum up, this historic visit of Prime Minister Modi to Cyprus has provided stimulus and a strategic direction to the partnership between our two countries as important and trusted partners," Lal concluded.

The G7 Summit, which PM Modi is set to attend on June 16-17, is an annual gathering of leaders from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, Canada, and the European Union (EU). This marks PM Modi's sixth consecutive participation in the G7 Summit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor