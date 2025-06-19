PM Modi arrives in Delhi after concluding his visit to Canada, Croatia and Cyprus

New Delhi [India], June 19 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Delhi on Thursday after concluding his three-nation visit to Canada, Croatia and Cyprus.

During his visit, PM Modi was warmly welcomed by the people and the Government of Croatia. He expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and highlighted the visit's significance in ushering in a new chapter in the shared journey of friendship and extensive cooperation between India and Croatia.

"Grateful to the people and Government of Croatia for the warm welcome during what has been a truly landmark visit. This visit ushers in a new chapter in our shared journey of friendship and extensive cooperation," PM Modi posted on X.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1935432767212224960

On Wednesday, PM Narendra Modi and his Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic held delegation-level talks in Zagreb, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stating that the leaders engaged in "wide-ranging discussions on various aspects of the bilateral partnership."

PM Modi held a meeting with Croatia's President Zoran Milanovic on Wednesday (local time) and discussed the full range of India-Croatia friendship.

"Met Mr. Zoran Milanovic, the President of Croatia. Had extensive discussions on the full range of India-Croatia friendship, including ways to boost linkages of commerce and culture," PM Modi posted on X.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1935418685004661038

Before visiting Croatia, PM Modi travelled to Canada to attend the G7 Summit. During his visit, PM Modi attended the G7 Summit and met world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, on the sidelines of the Summit.

PM Modi expressed gratitude to the people and government of Canada for hosting a successful G7 Summit and underscored how India remains committed to the cause of global peace, prosperity and security.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Concluding a productive Canada visit. Thankful to the Canadian people and Government for hosting a successful G7 Summit, which witnessed fruitful discussions on diverse global issues. We remain committed to furthering global peace, prosperity and sustainability."

Prior to travelling to Canada, PM Modi visited Cyprus in the first leg of his three-nation visit. A joint declaration released after meeting between the Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and PM Modi said that both sides emphasised the need to avoid unilateral actions as essential for creating a conducive environment for the resumption of meaningful negotiations.

The two countries expressed their strong commitment to the resumption of UN-facilitated efforts to achieve a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the Cyprus Question on the basis of a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality, in accordance with the agreed UN framework and the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions," the statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor