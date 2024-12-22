PM Modi arrives in Delhi after concluding Kuwait visit

New Delhi [India], December 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived at IFS Palam in Delhi after concluding his two-day visit to Kuwait, which was the first by an Indian PM in 43 years.

Visiting Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait, PM Modi held multiple engagements and held discussions to further deepen the India-Kuwait ties.

The Prime Minister also interacted with Kuwaitian social media influencers who promote Yoga in the Gulf nation.

He discussed cooperation in key sectors like pharmaceuticals, IT, FinTech and security with the Emir of Kuwait, Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Both the leaders agreed to elevate the bilateral relationship to a 'Strategic Partnership'.

In a special gesture, the PM of Kuwait came to see off PM Modi at the airport as he left for India.

Ahead of his talks with Kuwait's top leadership, PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour at the Bayan Palace. On the second day of his two-day Kuwait visit, PM Modi was received by Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait.

The leaders recalled the strong historical and friendly ties between the two countries and reaffirmed their full commitment to further expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation. In this context, they agreed to elevate the bilateral relationship to a 'Strategic Partnership', the statement said.

Later, PM Modi also said in a post on X, "Excellent meeting with His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah. We discussed cooperation in key sectors like pharmaceuticals, IT, FinTech, Infrastructure and security. In line with the close ties between our nations, we have elevated our partnership to a strategic one and I am optimistic that our friendship will flourish even more in the times to come."

PM Modi during his Kuwait visit, discussed the roadmap to further deepen the strategic partnership between the two nations, and affirmed confidence that the relationship between India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) would be further strengthened under Kuwait's presidency, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday.

