PM Modi arrives in Delhi after three-day visit to US

New Delhi [India], September 24 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Delhi on Tuesday evening after concluding his three-day "very intense and successful" visit to the US.

During his visit to the US, PM Modi attended the Quad Leaders Summit in US President Joe Biden's hometown, Delaware. He delivered remarks at the United Nations 'Summit of The Future' and held bilateral meetings with several leaders.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi shared highlights of his visit to the United States, saying it has been "fruitful", covered diverse programmes and focused on a series of subjects aimed at making the planet better.

The Prime Minister shared a brief video of his engagements, from the Quad Summit to a series of bilateral meetings including with Biden. He also shared highlights of his address to the Indian diaspora, interaction with important American business leaders and address at the Summit of the Future in the United Nations.

"This has been a fruitful USA visit, covering diverse programmes and focusing on a series of subjects aimed at making our planet better. Here are the highlights," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The US President hosted the Quad Summit in his hometown Wilmington, Delaware. "President Biden took me to his home in Deware. His affinity and warmth was a heart-touching moment for me," the Prime Minister said as the video showed the two leaders embracing each other and shaking hands.

PM Modi referred to the Quad meeting and talked about his happiness at taking part in it in the beginning of his third term in office. Quad Summit saw the participation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, apart from PM Modi and President Biden.

The Prime Minister also shared the moment when answering a question if Quad will survive beyond the US elections in November, President Biden said "way beyond November" and warmly gestured towards PM Modi.

US President Biden and Japanese PM Kishida are outgoing leaders of their countries. India will host the next Quad Summit.

In his speech at the Quad Summit, PM Modi said "Our message is unequivocal: QUAD is here to stay, to assist, to partner, and to complement."

The video also had PM Modi's remarks at the Quad Moonshot Initiative. "India's vision is "One Earth, One Health." In this spirit, I am pleased to announce our contribution of USD 7.5 million for sampling kits, detection kits, and vaccines under the Quad Moonshot Initiative," he said.

The video provided glimpses of the Indian diaspora event, with the gathering cheering and waving at him. The video had PM Modi's remarks about interaction with important business leaders from the US. He spoke of the "golden opportunity" India offers.

The video has visuals of PM Modi's bilateral meetings with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida Australian Prime Minister Albanese, Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli, Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas, President of Vietnam To Lam and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The video had PM Modi's remarks at the UN 'Summit of the Future' where he noted that reform is key to relevance and called for urgent reform of the institutions of global governance, including the UN Security Council. He noted that global action must match global ambition.

Interacting with the media in New York at the conclusion of PM Modi's engagements, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said it was "very intense and successful" visit to the United States.

