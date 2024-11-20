PM Modi arrives in Georgetown on State visit, recieved by Guyanese Prez, PMs of Grenada and Barbados

Georgetown [Guyana], November 20 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday was received by President of Guyana Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell, the Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley along with four ministers from Guyana at a hotel in Georgetown.

Earlier in an unprecedented gesture, PM Modi was received at the airport by President Irfan Ali, PM Mark Anthony Phillips and over a dozen Cabinet ministers. He has become the first Indian PM to visit the South American country in 56 years.

During his visit, PM Modi will address a special sitting of Guyana's parliament. He will also join leaders from the Caribbean partner countries for the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit.

Randhir Jaiswal took to social media platform X to post, "A special welcome! PM @narendramodi lands in Georgetown on a State visit to Guyana. In a special gesture, PM was warmly received by President @DrMohamedIrfaa1, PM Mark Anthony Phillips & Cabinet Ministers of & was accorded a ceremonial welcome, on arrival at the airport. This is the first visit by an Indian PM to Guyana in 56 years."

In a press briefing ahead of the PM's visit to Guyana, the Ministry of External Affairs noted that the Prime Minister's visit comes at the invitation of Guyanese President Mohammad Irfaan Ali.

Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar said, "Recently, there has been an uptick in high-level contacts between India and Guyana. President Irfaan Ali himself was a chief guest at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in January 2023".

Elaborating on the Guyana visit, Mazumdar said that the PM will engage in delegation-level talks with President Irfaan Ali.

The MEA official further said that Guyana is the fastest-growing economy in the world and asserted that India in future will get the opportunity to partner with them in various fields. "It is the fastest-growing economy in the world, and we will have opportunities for partnering with them in diverse fields," Mazumdar said.

"My visit to Guyana, at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, will be the first-ever visit of an Indian Prime Minister in over 50 years. We will exchange views on giving strategic direction to our unique relationship, which is based on shared heritage, culture and values. I will also pay my respects to one of the oldest Indian diaspora, who migrated more than 185 years ago, and engage a fellow democracy, as I address their Parliament," the Prime Minister had earlier noted.

