PM Modi arrives in Kananaskis to attend his sixth G7 Summit amid global turmoil

Kananaskis (Canada), June 17 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Kananaskis, Alberta to attend the 51st G7 Leaders' Summit being hosted by Canada.

This is India's 12th participation and PM Modi's sixth participation in the Outreach Session of G7 Summits. India, currently one of the largest economies in the world, has been regularly invited to the Outreach session of the G7 Summit over the past few years, highlighting its growing importance to the grouping.

Analysts reckon that while G7 appeared fragmented on several occasions, India has remained "firm" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership over the last 11 years.

Since 2014, the G7 countries have seen several leadership changes. The United Kingdom has had six PMs, Italy (five), Japan (4), Canada (3) while United States has seen four Presidents, France (2) and three Chancellors have ruled in Germany.

PM Modi landed in Calgary early Tuesday morning as part of his three-nation tour to Cyprus, Canada and Croatia. During his nearly 24-hour stay in Canada, Prime Minister Modi will not only attend the Outreach Session of the Summit but also hold several significant bilateral meetings with various world leaders before leaving for Zagreb early Wednesday, India time.

The three-nation visit, PM Modi had stated while leaving New Delhi, is also to thank partner countries for their steadfast support to India in its fight against cross-border terrorism, and to galvanize global understanding on tackling terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

"Landed in Calgary, Canada, to take part in the G7 Summit. Will be meeting various leaders at the Summit and sharing my thoughts on important global issues. Will also be emphasising the priorities of the Global South," PM Modi posted on his X handle after arriving in Canada.

The Group of Seven (G7) is an informal grouping of seven of the world's advanced economies -- France, United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy and Canada and the European Union.

At the Summit, PM Modi will be interacting with G7 leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Chancellor Friedrich Merz of Germany and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen along with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney.

On the sidelines of the event, he is also expected to meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and leaders of various outreach countries and international organisations.

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are also in Kananaskis for the Summit.

Quite notably, India has always brought the issues of Global South to the fore during its interventions made at the previous G7 Summits.

"The Summit will provide space for exchange of views on pressing global issues and the priorities of the Global South," PM Modi had said in his departure statement on Sunday.

PM Modi's visit comes at a pivotal moment for India-Canada relations, which Carney is trying to reset after it was terribly marred by former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Both leaders are schedule to hold bilateral discussions before PM Modi leaves for Croatia early Wednesday morning.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor