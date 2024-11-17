PM Modi arrives in Nigeria, thanks President Tinubu for warm welcome on historic visit

New Delhi, Nov 17 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Abuja on Sunday, marking his first-ever visit to Nigeria as part of a three-nation tour that will also include stops in Brazil and Guyana.

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu personally welcomed PM Modi at Abuja airport, highlighting the importance of the visit to strengthen India-Nigeria ties.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi thanked President Tinubu.

"Landed a short while ago in Nigeria. Grateful for the warm welcome. May this visit deepen the bilateral friendship between our nations," PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the West African nation in 17 years.

"I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his first visit to Nigeria, which is also the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to our dear country since 2007. Our bilateral discussions will seek to expand the strategic partnership between both countries and enhance cooperation in critical sectors. Welcome to Nigeria, PM Modi @narendramodi," said Nigeria President Tinubu on Sunday.

Invited by Nigeria President Tinubu, PM Modi was warmly received in Abuja by Minister for Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Ezenwo Wike. The Minister presented PM Modi with the Key to the City of Abuja, symbolising trust and honour from the Nigerian people, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

President Tinubu expressed his eagerness to welcome PM Modi, stating that their discussions aim to expand strategic partnerships and enhance cooperation in key sectors.

"Welcome to Nigeria, Prime Minister Modi," Tinubu said in a post on X.

PM Modi responded with gratitude, sharing images of his arrival and expressing hope for deepening bilateral friendship between India and Nigeria.

The three-nation tour, scheduled from November 16 to 21, kicks off with Nigeria before PM Modi heads to Brazil to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit. The trip will conclude with a historic state visit to Guyana, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in more than 50 years.

PM Modi earlier said, "At the invitation of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it will be my first visit to Nigeria, which is our close partner in the West African region. My visit will be an opportunity to build upon our Strategic Partnership that is based on shared belief in democracy and pluralism. I am also eagerly looking forward to meeting the Indian community and friends from Nigeria who have sent me warm welcome messages in Hindi."

