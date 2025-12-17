PM Modi arrives in Oman on final leg of his three-nation visit

Muscat, Dec 17 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Oman's Muscat on Wednesday for the third and final leg of his three-nation visit. Upon his arrival, Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said warmly received PM Modi at the airport.

The two leaders warmly greeted each other at the airport. A Guard of Honour was accorded to PM Modi as part of the ceremonial welcome.

This will be Prime Minister Modi’s second visit to Oman, underscoring the growing depth of the India-Oman strategic partnership.

The visit assumes special significance as it coincides with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Oman. It also follows Sultan Haitham bin Tariq’s state visit to India in December 2023, reflecting the high-level political engagement between the two countries.

During his stay, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold comprehensive talks with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, focusing on the full spectrum of bilateral relations. Discussions are expected to cover key areas including trade and investment, energy cooperation, defence and security, technology, agriculture, and cultural exchanges. The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Briefing the media ahead of the visit, Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa & Overseas Indian Affairs) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said this would be Prime Minister Modi’s second visit to Oman after his earlier trip in February 2018. He highlighted the enduring nature of India-Oman ties, rooted in centuries-old contacts through maritime trade and people-to-people connections.

“The Honourable Prime Minister will undertake a comprehensive review of the entire spectrum of bilateral relations with His Majesty the Sultan of Oman and exchange perspectives on regional and international issues of mutual interest,” Chatterjee said.

He added that Prime Minister Modi is also expected to address business leaders from both countries at a business forum, aimed at strengthening commercial and investment partnerships.

In addition, the Prime Minister will interact with the Indian community in Oman, acknowledging their role in strengthening bilateral ties and contributing to Oman’s economic development.

India and Oman currently share a comprehensive strategic partnership, characterized by robust cooperation across diverse sectors. Oman remains an important partner for India in the Gulf region, with strong collaboration in energy security, maritime cooperation, and regional stability.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit is expected to further consolidate bilateral relations and provide fresh momentum to India-Oman cooperation in the years ahead.

PM Modi arrived in Oman after concluding his two-day State visit to Ethiopia. In a special gesture, Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Ali once again drove PM Modi in his car to the airport and personally bid farewell to the Indian leader as he emplaned for Oman.

During his visit, PM Modi addressed the Joint Session of the Ethiopian Parliament. PM Modi laid a wreath at the Adwa Victory Monument in Addis Ababa and also visited the Adwa Museum, where the officials briefed him about the history of the African nation.

Prime Minister Modi was also conferred Ethiopia's highest civilian honour, the 'Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia', for which he expressed his deep gratitude to the government and the people of the African nation.

PM Modi and Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali held bilateral discussions covering a wide range of issues, including political cooperation, economic engagement and strategic partnership.

In a notable and personal gesture, Abiy Ahmed Ali had also received PM Modi at the airport on Tuesday and himself drove Prime Minister Modi from the airport to the hotel.

