PM Modi attends inaugural event of CLEA -Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference 2024

New Delhi [India], February 3 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended the inaugural event of the CLEA -Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference (CASGC) 2024 at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

The event is also being attended by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and CJI DY Chandrachud.

The theme of the conference is "Cross-Border Challenges in Justice Delivery". This conference aims to deliberate on important issues pertaining to law and justice like judicial transition and the ethical dimensions of legal practice; executive accountability; and revisiting modern-day legal education, among others, as per a release issued by the prime minister's office.

Among the conference's participants are attorney generals and solicitors from the Commonwealth nations spanning the Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Caribbean along with various international delegations.

The conference serves as a unique platform by offering a forum for interaction among different stakeholders in the Commonwealth legal fraternity, as per the release.

It also includes an exclusive roundtable conference tailored for attorneys and solicitors generals, aiming to develop a comprehensive roadmap to address the challenges in legal education and transnational justice delivery.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor