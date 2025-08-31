PM Modi attends SCO summit reception in Chinese port city Tianjin, poses for group photo with other world leaders

Tianjin [China], August 31 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit Official reception in Tianjin, China, where he was warmly welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Arriving at the venue of the Official Reception PM Modi was seen shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan.

He then joined other world leaders for a family photo, capturing a moment of unity and cooperation among nations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and other world leaders at the group photograph.

The official program of the SCO summit will start on the morning of September 1.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held several bilateral meetings, including one with Xi Jinping, where both leaders recognised the role of India and China's economies in stabilising global trade, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the MEA, both leaders also focused on strengthening "people-to-people" ties through direct flights, visa facilitation, and the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra.

"The two leaders noted the need to strengthen people-to-people ties through direct flights and visa facilitation, building on the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra and tourist visa. On economic and trade relations, they recognised the role of their two economies in stabilising world trade. They underlined the need to proceed from a political and strategic direction to expand bilateral trade and investment ties and reduce trade deficit," MEA said in the statement.

Both leaders welcomed the positive momentum and steady progress in bilateral relations since their last meeting in Kazan in October 2024. They reaffirmed that the two countries were development partners, not rivals, and that their differences should not escalate into disputes.

Further, PM Modi invited Xi Jinping to the BRICS Summit that India will host in 2026, the external affairs ministry said.

President Xi thanked PM Modi for the invitation and offered China's support to India's BRICS Presidency. India is preparing to take over the leadership of BRICS from Brazil, the current president.

PM Modi also held a bilateral meeting with the acting President and military chief of Myanmar, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin.

PM Modi noted that India attaches importance to its ties with Myanmar as part of its 'Neighbourhood First', 'Act East', and Indo-Pacific policies. The two leaders reviewed bilateral ties and discussed the way forward on several aspects of bilateral cooperation, including development partnerships, defence and security, border management, and border trade issues, the MEA stated.

PM Modi also expressed the hope that the forthcoming elections in Myanmar will be held in a fair and inclusive manner involving all stakeholders. He underlined that India supports a Myanmar-led and Myanmar-owned peace process, for which peaceful dialogue and consultation are the only ways forward, as per MEA.

Upon his arrival in Tianjin on Saturday, PM Modi was greeted with a red carpet reception at the Binhai International Airport, where he was received by senior officials from both India and China. The Indian diaspora in China warmly welcomed PM Modi, chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" as he arrived at his hotel.

The SCO summit is crucial for India, as it comes after the US's 50 per cent tariffs took effect. Of these, a 25 per cent tariff was imposed on New Delhi for buying Russian crude oil.

