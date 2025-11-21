PM Modi, Australian PM note transformative outcomes between nations

Johannesburg [South Africa], November 21 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with Prime Minister Antony Albanese of Australia and expressed satisfaction on the deepening of India-Australia ties.

PM Modi and Albanese talked about defence and security, nuclear energy and trade among other things.

In a post on X, he said, "Had a very good meeting with PM Albanese of Australia. This year, the strategic partnership between our nations completes 5 years and these years have witnessed transformative outcomes that have deepened our cooperation. During our talks today, emphasised three key sectors, defence and security, nuclear energy and trade, where there is immense potential for ties to grow further. The other sectors discussed included education, cultural exchanges and more."

Albanese said that Australia and India are great friends and partners.

In a post on X, he said, "Australia and India are great friends and partners. From trade, defence and security to education and clean energy our relationship is fundamentally important. Wonderful to catch up with my friend Prime Minister Modi ahead of the G20 Summit."

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said that the two leaders committed to strengthen the fight against terrorism.

In a post on X, he said, "PM Narendra Modi met PM Anthony Albanese of Australia in Johannesburg, South Africa today. Both leaders expressed satisfaction on substantial deepening and diversification of our ties as we mark 5 years of India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Took stock of progress in India-Australia cooperation in diverse areas including defence and security, critical minerals, trade and investment, education and people-to-people contacts, and discussed ways to further expand our multifaceted cooperation in these and new areas. They also committed to strengthen global fight against terrorism."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Johannesburg on Friday to take part in the G20 Summit and met his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, in his first bilateral engagement. In his remarks, Albanese termed the relationship "very strong" and said the economic relationship can be strengthened further.

