PM Modi, Bhutan King hold delegation-level talks in Thimphu

Thimphu [Bhutan], November 11 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held delegation-level talks with Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Thimphu as part of his two-day state visit to the Himalayan nation.

The meeting came shortly after the Prime Minister announced several major initiatives to strengthen India-Bhutan connectivity and reaffirmed New Delhi's commitment to their long-standing partnership.

Earlier in the day, addressing the event to mark the 70th birth anniversary of the Fourth King of Bhutan at Changlimethang Celebration Ground in Thimphu, Prime Minister Modi unveiled plans to construct an integrated immigration checkpoint near Bhutan's border town of Gelephu to facilitate the smooth movement of visitors and investors between the two countries.

"I'm making another important announcement from this platform today. In the near future, India will also be building an immigration checkpoint near Gelephu to further facilitate visitors and investors," he said.

The former King of Bhutan, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, who turns 70 on November 11, is popularly known as K4 (the fourth King of the Wangchuck line), while his son, the current King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, is referred to as K5.

PM Modi also announced that Gelephu and Samtse would be connected to India's railway network, saying the project would improve market access for Bhutanese industries and farmers.

He noted that both countries are advancing rapidly in building border infrastructure alongside other connectivity projects.

Emphasising shared prosperity, the Prime Minister recalled India's commitment of Rs 10,000 crore to Bhutan's Five-Year Plan.

"The progress and prosperity of India and Bhutan are intertwined, and with this sentiment, last year the Indian government announced a contribution of Rs 10,000 crore for Bhutan's Five-Year Plan. This fund is being used in every sector, from roads to agriculture, from finance to healthcare, thereby improving the ease of living for Bhutanese citizens," he said.

According to the Indian Embassy in Thimphu, Rs 7,000 crore of this amount has been earmarked for Project Tied Assistance (PTA) projects, Rs 1,000 crore for High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP), Rs 1,500 crore for Bhutan's Economic Stimulus Programme, and Rs 500 crore for the Programme Grant.

The Prime Minister also highlighted India's efforts to ensure the supply of essential goods to Bhutan and to expand digital connectivity through UPI.

"In the past, India has undertaken several initiatives to ensure a steady supply of essential goods to the people of Bhutan, and now the UPI payment facility is also expanding here. We are also working towards ensuring that Bhutanese citizens also have access to UPI upon their arrival in India," he said.

Touching upon the spiritual and cultural connection between the two nations, PM Modi said, "In India, the inspiration of our ancestors is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, meaning the whole world is one family. With these sentiments, India has also participated in this Global Peace Prayer Festival in Bhutan. Today, saints from across the world are praying together for world peace, and this includes the prayers of 1.4 billion Indians."

He also mentioned cooperation in science and technology, including the joint development of a satellite.

"We are also jointly building a satellite. This is a very important achievement for both India and Bhutan. A major strength of India-Bhutan relations is the spiritual connection between our people," he said.

Referring to recent cultural initiatives, PM Modi highlighted the inauguration of the Royal Bhutanese Temple in Rajgir and India's support for similar projects in Varanasi.

"Two months ago, the Royal Bhutanese Temple was inaugurated in Rajgir, India. Now, this initiative is expanding to other parts of India. The people of Bhutan desired a Bhutanese temple and guest house in Varanasi. The Indian government is providing the necessary land for this. Through these temples, we are further strengthening our precious and historical ties and cultural ties," he said.

Following PM Modi's address, Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck led prayers for India after the deadly Red Fort blast in Delhi, which killed eight people and injured several others on Monday evening.

Addressing a gathering at Thimphu's Changlimithang Stadium, the King said, "Let us all come together and pray for India, pray for Prime Minister Modi. May all your aspirations, your vision, and your service to India bear fruit. May you overcome each and every single obstacle. And may your dream of an even brighter, stronger, more prosperous India be fulfilled."

Expressing grief over the tragedy, he added, "But above all, we would like to take a moment and pray for the people who sadly lost their lives yesterday in Delhi. We'd like to pray for them."

The Bhutanese leadership conveyed condolences to the victims' families and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the blast.

The King's message came soon after PM Modi, speaking from Thimphu, expressed deep sorrow over the explosion, assuring that those responsible would face justice.

"Today, I come here with a very heavy heart. The horrific incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening has deeply saddened everyone. I understand the grief of the affected families. The entire nation stands with them today. I was in touch with all the agencies investigating this incident throughout last night. Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice," he said.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed that multiple agencies were investigating the blast, which occurred around 7 pm near the Subhash Marg traffic signal close to the Red Fort, damaging several vehicles. He said that "all possibilities" were being explored to determine the cause and motive behind the explosion.

Delhi Police have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kotwali Police Station. A nationwide alert remains in place as investigations continue.

PM Modi will continue his Bhutan visit until November 12, where he will attend the Global Peace Prayer Festival along with other official engagements.

