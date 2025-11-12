PM Modi, Bhutan's Fourth King discuss bilateral ties, spiritual and cultural bonds 

Thimphu, Nov 12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth Druk Gyalpo of Bhutan, in Thimphu on Wednesday and held discussions on a range of bilateral issues.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the Prime Minister conveyed felicitations to the Fourth King on the occasion of his 70th birth anniversary and also the best wishes and prayers on behalf of India for his "continued good health and well-being".

"Prime Minister thanked His Majesty The Fourth King for his leadership, counsel and guidance in further strengthening India-Bhutan friendship. Both leaders held discussions on bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest. In this context, they underlined the shared spiritual and cultural bonds that bring the people of the two countries closer," the MEA said.

PM Modi also joined Bhutan's King and the Fourth King during the Kalachakra initiation ceremony at Changlimithang Stadium, as part of the ongoing Global Peace Prayer Festival in Thimphu.

The prayers were presided over by Je Khenpo, the Chief Abbot of Bhutan.

PM Modi will now depart for New Delhi, concluding his two-day visit aimed at deepening bilateral ties and reaffirming commitment to the Neighbourhood First Policy.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi also participated in the celebrations marking the 70th birth anniversary of Bhutan's Fourth King, reaffirming the enduring friendship and spiritual connection shared between India and Bhutan.

Jigme Singye Wangchuck, born on November 11, 1955, served as Bhutan's Fourth Druk Gyalpo. His reign lasted from 1972 until 2006, and he is regarded as one of Bhutan's most insightful and cherished kings.

Under his leadership, Bhutan underwent modernisation, strengthened national cohesion, and adopted a unique happiness-based philosophy that gained international recognition.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi and Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck held extensive discussions covering a wide spectrum of cooperation, including energy, capacity building, connectivity, technology, defence, and security.

Following the delegation-level talks, the two leaders jointly inaugurated the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II hydroelectric project, a major collaboration between India and Bhutan that underscores the growing energy partnership between the two nations.

"Had a very good meeting with His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan. We covered the full range of India-Bhutan relations," Prime Minister Modi said in a post on social media.

"We discussed cooperation in sectors like energy, capacity building, connectivity, technology, defence and security. India is proud to be a key partner in Bhutan's development journey," he added.

Highlighting the centuries-old cultural and spiritual bonds between the two Himalayan neighbours, Prime Minister Modi joined the Bhutanese King on Tuesday to seek blessings from the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha at Thimphu's Tashichhodzong.

The relics, enshrined at the Grand Kuenrey Hall, were sent from India for exposition as a special gesture to commemorate the Fourth King's 70th birth anniversary and the Global Peace Prayer Festival organised by the Royal Government of Bhutan.

