PM Modi, Biden discuss ways to strengthen ties in defence, technology

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with US President Joe Biden in Tokyo on Tuesday and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, technology, defence and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

The talks took place shortly after the leaders of the Quad nations--Australia, India, Japan, and the United States--met for the fourth time and the second time in person.

"Advancing Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership Warm & wide-ranging talks held between PM @narendramodi and @POTUS @JoeBiden on bilateral, regional & global matters. Leaders noted with satisfaction the frequency of bilateral dialogues and engagements across levels," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

"Discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, technology, defence, P2P ties between the two countries. Concluded with substantive outcomes adding depth and momentum to the bilateral partnership," Bagchi added.

The Prime Minister participated in the second in-person Quad Leaders' Summit today, along with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan, President Biden and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia.

This was the fourth interaction of the Leaders since their first virtual meeting in March 2021, the Summit in Washington D.C in September 2021 and their virtual interaction in March 2022.

During the bilateral meeting with Biden, PM Modi said he along with Biden took part in a positive and useful Quad Summit today. "India and US partnership in the true sense is a partnership of trust. Our common interests and values have strengthened this bond of trust between our two countries," he said.

The Prime Minister said that India and the US share similar views on Indo-Pacific.

"We share similar views on Indo-Pacific, at the bilateral level as well as with like-minded countries to work to protect our common concerns. Our discussions today will give speed to this positive momentum," he said.

Speaking further, PM Modi said people-to-people ties and strong economic cooperation make India-US partnership unique.

"Our trade and investment relations are also steadily on the rise but they are below our potential. I am confident that with the conclusion of the US Investment Incentive Agreement we will see concrete progress in investment between our two countries," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

