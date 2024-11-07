PM Modi call US President elect Donald Trump, congratulates him on win

New Delhi [India], November 7 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with the President-elect of the United States of America, Donald Trump on November 6.

PM Modi warmly congratulated Trump on his re-election as the President of the United States of America as well as the Republican Party's success in the Congressional elections.

PM Modi highlighted that Trump's spectacular and resounding victory reflected the deep trust of the American people in his leadership and vision.

Reflecting on the positive momentum of the India-US partnership during President Trump's first term, the PM recalled their memorable interactions, including the Howdy Modi event in Houston in September 2019 and the Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad during President Trump's visit to India in February 2020.

Both leaders reiterated the importance of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, for the benefit of the people of the two countries as well as for global peace and stability.

They reaffirmed their commitment to working together to further strengthen bilateral ties across technology, defence, energy, space and several other sectors.

PM Modi also shared the details of his conversation with Donald Trump on the social media platform, X.

."Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let's work for the betterment of our people and promote global peace, stability and prosperity," PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi and Donald Trump share warm and friendly ties. The bonhomie between the two leaders had seen the coming together of India and the US on various global issues.

The two leaders have held positive deliberations and met several times to give a boost to the India-US ties.

Trump has got over 270 threshold electoral college votes needed to win the presidency.

This will be only the second instance of a president serving two non-consecutive terms in the White House, the first in over 100 years. Grover Cleveland served as a non-consecutive president in 1884 and 1892. Trump had earlier served as US President from 2016 to 2020.

