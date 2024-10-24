PM Modi calls BRICS Summit in Kazan "very productive", thanks Russian President for hospitality

Kazan [Russia], October 24 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the 16th BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan as "very productive" and said that he had the opportunity to discuss various issues and meet several world leaders.

PM Modi thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin, the people of Russia and their government for their hospitality. PM Modi took to X to share glimpses of his visit to Russia.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "The BRICS Summit in Kazan was very productive. Had the opportunity to discuss diverse issues and meet various world leaders. I thank President Putin, the Russian people and Government for their hospitality. Here are the highlights."

In the video shared by PM Modi on X, he can be seen participating in the BRICS Summit in Kazan. The video showed PM Modi meeting several world leaders, including UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

On Wednesday, PM Modi also met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Kazan. In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Happy to have interacted with President Abdelfattah Elsisi in Kazan."

He also held a meeting with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Kazan and discussed ways to boost bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

"Had a wonderful meeting with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Kazan. Discussed ways to boost bilateral cooperation between India and Uzbekistan including trade and cultural linkages," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Russian city of Kazan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

The meeting marks the first formal structured interaction between the two leaders in five years and follows the two countries reaching an agreement on resuming regular patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

PM Modi expressed his delight at meeting UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

Sharing details about his meeting with the UAE President, he wrote, "Glad to have met my brother, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan."

During his visit to Russia, PM Modi addressed two sessions of the BRICS Summit. In his address, PM Modi noted that the Summit is happening at a time when the world is undergoing several uncertainties and challenges including conflicts, adverse climatic impacts, and cyber threats, placing greater expectations upon BRICS. He suggested that the group take a people-centric approach to tackle these challenges.

PM Modi also underlined the need for early adoption of a Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism at the United Nations to combat the menace of terrorism.

He called upon BRICS to proactively push for global governance reforms. Recalling the Voice of Global South Summits hosted by India during its G20 Presidency, he stressed that the group must give primacy to the concerns of the Global South.

PM Modi noted that the regional presence of the New Development Bank including in GIFT city, India, has created new values and impacts.

Highlighting BRICS' activities to foster economic growth, he emphasized that its efforts on trade facilitation in agriculture, resilient supply chains, e-commerce and Special Economic Zones have generated new opportunities.

He underlined the need to prioritise small and medium scale industries. He expressed that the BRICS Startup Forum, initiated by India which is to be launched this year, would add significant value to the BRICS economic agenda.

The Prime Minister elaborated on the recent green initiatives undertaken by India including the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Mission LIFE and Green Credit initiative announced during COP28. He invited BRICS countries to join these initiatives.

He congratulated President Putin for successfully hosting the 16th BRICS Summit and conveyed wishes to Brazil as it takes over the presidency of the group. At the conclusion of the Summit, the leaders adopted the 'Kazan Declaration'.

PM Modi arrived in Russia on Tuesday for a two-day visit to take part in the BRICS Summit. This was his second visit to Russia in three months. He visited Russia in July for the annual India-Russia Summit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor