PM Modi calls Ethiopia visit "truly memorable", says ties gain fresh momentum

New Delhi [India], December 17 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described his visit to Ethiopia as "truly memorable", saying it had imparted fresh momentum to India-Ethiopia ties and strengthened a relationship rooted in shared values and a common vision for the future.

In a post on X after concluding the visit, the Prime Minister reflected on his engagements in Ethiopia, which included discussions with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and an address to the Ethiopian Parliament.

As I conclude a truly memorable visit to Ethiopia, I carry with me the warmth of its people and the depth of our enduring friendship. This visit included productive discussions with Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali and the honour of addressing the Ethiopian Parliament. This… pic.twitter.com/oW86IbzQOs— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 17, 2025

"As I conclude a truly memorable visit to Ethiopia, I carry with me the warmth of its people and the depth of our enduring friendship. This visit included productive discussions with Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali and the honour of addressing the Ethiopian Parliament," he said.

Highlighting the outcomes of the visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the engagements had given new impetus to bilateral relations.

"This visit has given fresh momentum to India-Ethiopia ties and strengthened a relationship rooted in shared values and a common vision for the future. We have elevated our relations to a Strategic Partnership which will greatly benefit our nations," he said.

Expressing appreciation for the hospitality extended to him, the Prime Minister conveyed gratitude to the Ethiopian leadership and people.

"My gratitude to the Government and people of Ethiopia. Also grateful to PM Abiy Ahmed Ali for coming to the airport when I left Ethiopia," he said in the post on X.

The visit marked a significant step in the expansion of India-Ethiopia ties, with both sides agreeing to elevate their bilateral engagement to a 'Strategic Partnership'.

The decision provides a forward-looking framework focused on people-centric development and enhanced cooperation across key sectors.

During the visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred Ethiopia's highest civilian honour, The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia, becoming the first global head of state to receive the award.

The honour adds to a series of state recognitions conferred on the Prime Minister by African nations in recent years, including Nigeria, Mauritius, Ghana and Namibia.

Cultural exchanges also featured prominently during the visit.

At a banquet hosted by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, Ethiopian singers rendered Vande Mataram, a moment Prime Minister Narendra Modi described as "deeply moving."

Addressing a joint session of the Ethiopian Parliament, the Prime Minister highlighted India's democratic and economic journey as a model for South-South cooperation.

He drew attention to shared anti-colonial experiences and India's long-standing engagement with Africa.

The Ethiopia visit, the second leg of the Prime Minister's three-nation tour, resulted in the signing of three Memoranda of Understanding.

The MoUs were in the areas of UN Peacekeeping Operations Training, Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs Matters, and the establishment of a Data Centre at Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In addition, both sides announced measures including the expansion of scholarships under the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, the introduction of AI short courses for Ethiopian learners, and enhanced cooperation in maternal and neonatal healthcare.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the outcomes represented "significant steps forward in our longstanding and trusted partnership," adding that from governance and peacekeeping to digital capacity and education, "the focus remains on empowering people."

He further noted that the emphasis on "knowledge, skills and innovation underscores our shared faith in youth as the drivers of tomorrow."

The Prime Minister added that cooperation in healthcare reflects "a deeper commitment to human dignity and care for the most vulnerable."

The elevation of ties to a Strategic Partnership formalises the growing breadth and depth of India-Ethiopia relations, aligning cooperation in areas such as trade, development, defence, agriculture, education and technology under a more structured framework.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor