PM Modi calls for developing Global Framework for Talent Mobility, shifting focus from 'Jobs of Today' to 'Capabilities of Tomorrow' at G20 Summit

Johannesburg [South Africa], November 23 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday at the G20 Summit emphasised the need for a Global Framework for Talent Mobility, urging a shift from 'Jobs of Today' to 'Capabilities of Tomorrow', according to the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

This framework aims to facilitate the movement of skilled professionals, promoting global cooperation and development. PM Modi proposed a global framework to enable talent mobility, recognising the importance of skilled professionals in driving economic growth.

He emphasised the need to focus on developing capabilities that will shape the future, rather than just preparing for today's jobs, and encouraged G20 countries to work together to create this framework, promoting global cooperation and talent sharing.

"Recalling progress made on talent mobility at the New Delhi G20 Summit, he proposed that the group should develop a Global Framework for Talent Mobility in the coming years," added the press release.

He also invited all G20 countries to participate in the AI Impact Summit in February 2026 with the theme "Sarvajanam Hitaya, Sarvajanam Sukhaya" (Welfare for all, Happiness for all).

PM Modi addressed the G20 Session on "A Fair and Just Future for All", emphasising the need for human-centric critical technologies. He outlined India's approach to Artificial Intelligence, focusing on equitable access, population-level skilling, and responsible deployment.

During his remark at Session 3: A Fair and Just Future for All - Critical Minerals; Decent Work; Artificial Intelligence, PM Modi advocated for technology applications that are global, open-source, and human-centric, citing India's success in space, AI, and digital payments.

Prime Minister called for a fundamental change in the way critical technologies are promoted. He noted that such technology applications must be 'human-centric' rather than 'finance-centric', 'global' rather than 'national', and based on 'open source' rather than 'exclusive models'. He elaborated that this vision has been integrated into India's technology ecosystem and the same has resulted into significant benefits, be it in space applications, AI or digital payments where it is a world leader, added the release.

Speaking on Artificial Intelligence, Prime Minister outlined India's approach based on equitable access, population-level skilling, and responsible deployment. He noted that under India-AI Mission, accessible high-performance computing capacity is being built with the objective of ensuring that AI benefits reach everyone in the country. Underlining that AI must translate into global good,

Prime Minister called for a global compact based on the principles of transparency, human oversight, safety-by-design and prevention of misuse. He emphasised that while AI should expand human capabilities, the ultimate decision should be made by humans themselves.

He concluded by articulating India's message and commitment for global well-being- that it stands for development that is sustainable, trade that is trusted, finance that is fair, and progress in which everyone prospers.

