PM Modi calls Myanmar "vital pillar" of Act East and Neighbourhood First policies in talks with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in Tianjin

Tianjin [China], August 31 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (local time) held talks with Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in Tianjin, calling Myanmar a vital pillar of India's Act East and Neighbourhood First policies and highlighting opportunities to boost trade, connectivity, energy, rare earth mining and security.

"Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and I held talks in Tianjin. Myanmar is a vital pillar of India's Act East and Neighbourhood First Policies. We both agreed that there is immense scope to boost ties in areas like trade, connectivity, energy, rare earth mining and security," PM Modi said in a post on X.

According to an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi met the Myanmar leader on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi met today with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of the State Security and Peace Commission of Myanmar, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Tianjin. Prime Minister noted that India attaches importance to its ties with Myanmar as part of its Neighborhood First, Act East and Indo-Pacific policies. The two leaders reviewed bilateral ties and discussed the way forward on several aspects of bilateral cooperation, including development partnership, defence and security, border management and border trade issues," the statement said.

The PMO statement added that PM Modi stressed that progress on ongoing connectivity projects would foster greater interaction between the people of the two countries, while promoting regional cooperation and integration as envisioned in India's Act East policy.

"Prime Minister expressed the hope that the forthcoming elections in Myanmar will be held in a fair and inclusive manner involving all stakeholders. He underlined that India supports a Myanmar-led and Myanmar-owned peace process, for which peaceful dialogue and consultation is the only way forward. Prime Minister reiterated India's readiness to support the developmental needs of Myanmar," the statement said.

Speaking about the meeting, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "...Prime Minister welcomed the announcement of elections in Myanmar and stated that dialogue was the only way forward to foster peace and stability in Myanmar..."

The Prime Minister had a bilateral meeting with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of the State Security and Peace Commission of Myanmar... The Prime Minister noted that India attaches great importance to its relations with Myanmar under its Neighbourhood First and Act East policies. He underlined the importance of the development partnership between the two countries and sought Senior General Min Aung Hlaing's support for the ongoing connectivity projects between India and Myanmar. There was also a discussion on the security and border issues. Prime Minister welcomed the announcement of elections in Myanmar and stated that dialogue was the only way forward to foster peace and stability in Myanmar...

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor