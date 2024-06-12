PM Modi calls on meeting to discuss Kuwait fire incident; MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh to leave for Kuwait soon

New Delhi [India], June 12 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on a meeting to discuss the situation of the Kuwait fire incident which claimed the lives of over 40 people and took place early Wednesday.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Wednesday said that following the meeting, he will leave for Kuwait.

He further emphasised that immediate action will be taken.

"PM Modi has called us for a meeting and after the meeting we will visit Kuwait. An immediate action will be taken," MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the fire incident in Kuwait which took place early Wednesday.

PM Modi expressed his sadness over the fire mishap in Kuwait City adding that his thoughts are with the family and close ones of the victims of the incident.

He further assured that the Indian embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the concerned authorities for further assistance.

"The fire mishap in Kuwait City is saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities there to assist the affected," PM Modi said in a post on X.

A fire broke out in a building housing workers in the city of Mangaf in southern Kuwait early on Wednesday.

Over 40 people have died and more than 50 have been injured in the Kuwait fire incident.

Among those 50, over 30 have been Indian workers who are currently getting treated in the hospitals in Kuwait.

The Indian ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika visited the Al-Adan hospital where over 30 Indian workers are being treated.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad al-Yousuf al-Sabah paid a visit to the site and ordered the arrest of the building's owner, according to Al Jazeera.

