PM Modi, Chinese President welcome positive momentum between both nations: MEA

Tianjin [China], August 31 : In his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the positive momentum between the two nations, as noted by the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin on Sunday.

Both leaders welcomed the positive momentum and steady progress in bilateral relations since their last meeting in Kazan in October 2024. They reaffirmed that the two countries were development partners and not rivals, and that their differences should not turn into disputes, as per the MEA statement.

PM @narendramodi met President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China. The two leaders reviewed the progress of 🇮🇳-🇨🇳 bilateral relations since their meeting in Kazan last year. Stable and amicable ties between India and China are important for our… pic.twitter.com/bP8JRugdjM — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 31, 2025

A stable relationship and cooperation between India and China, and their 2.8 billion people, based on mutual respect, mutual interest, and mutual sensitivity, are necessary for the growth and development of the two countries, as well as for a multipolar world and a multi-polar Asia befitting the trends of the 21st century.

Prime Minister Modi emphasised the importance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas for the continued development of bilateral relations. The two leaders noted with satisfaction the successful disengagement last year and the maintenance of peace and tranquillity along the border areas since then, as stated in the document.

They expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question proceeding from the political perspective of their overall bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples. They recognised the important decisions taken by the two Special Representatives in their Talks earlier this month, and agreed to support their efforts further.

Meanwhile, as per a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, PM Modi said that his meeting with President Xi Jinping in Kazan charted the course for the development of India-China relations.

India-China relations have returned to a positive track, the border remains peaceful and stable, and direct flights are about to resume. These achievements will not only benefit the people of both countries but also the world.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor