PM Modi concludes Austria, Russia visit, departs for India

Vienna [Austria], July 11 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has departed for Delhi on Thursday (local time), marking the end of his three-day official visit to Russia and Austria. This is his first bilateral visit in the 3rd term.

After concluding his visit, PM Modi shared a post on X and thanked Austria's Chancellor, government, and people for their warm welcome and hospitality. He also stated this visit was immensely productive and described it as 'historic.'

"My visit to Austria has been historic and immensely productive. New vigour has been added to the friendship between our nations. I am glad to have attended diverse programmes while in Vienna. Gratitude to Chancellor @karlnehammer, the Austrian Government and people for their hospitality and affection," PM Modi said on X.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also attended a community event in Vienna and stated that this wait has ended on a historic occasion marking the 75 years of their friendship

Further, he also expressed his gratitude and delight at the enthusiastic welcome, acknowledging that it was a historic moment as an Indian Prime Minister visited Austria after a gap of 41 years.

As PM Modi arrived on the stage at a community event people welcomed him 'Modi, Modi' chant.

Forging deeper bonds with the diaspora. PM @narendramodi interacted with the members of Indian community in Vienna today. The community welcomed PM with great joy and fervour. PM highlighted the progress made by the country in the last 10 years and shared his vision for the… pic.twitter.com/pXqXmux6cn — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 10, 2024

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also shared a post on X stating that PM Modi interacted with the Indian community in Vienna. The community warmly welcomed PM Modi, and the event showcased the strong connection between India and its diaspora.

"Forging deeper bonds with the diaspora. PM @narendramodi interacted with the members of the Indian community in Vienna today. The community welcomed PM with great joy and fervour," said Randhir Jaiswal.

"PM highlighted the progress made by the country in the last 10 years and shared his vision for the future. He also dwelt on India being a 'Vishwabandhu' and contributing to global progress and well-being. He thanked the Indian community for its role in strengthening - partnership," he added

Damit ein so großer Staatsbesuch, wie jener von @narendramodi in Österreich, funktionieren kann, sind Dutzende Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter über Wochen intensiv beschäftigt. Hunderte weitere sind am Tag des Besuchs involviert. Vielen Dank den Teams des @MFA_Austria, des… pic.twitter.com/vgcjLZ1dFJ— Karl Nehammer (@karlnehammer) July 10, 2024

Following this, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer extended his appreciation to the teams involved in organizing the successful state visit of PM Modi to Austria.

Further in a post on X, Chancellor Nehammer acknowledged the dedication and hard work of numerous individuals and teams, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Federal Army, the police, protocol officers, and many others behind the scenes. He thanked them for their professional planning, organization, and execution of the visit.

"In order for a state visit as big as that of @narendramodi to Austria to work, dozens of employees are intensively busy for weeks. Hundreds more are involved on the day of the visit," Nehammer said.

"Many thanks to the teams of @MFA_Austria , @bkagvat as well as the Federal Army, the police, the protocol and the many helping hands in the background for the professional planning, the careful organization and the perfect execution. Thank you!," he added

