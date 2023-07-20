PM Modi condemns Manipur incident, says ‘guilty will not be spared’

Violence-hit Manipur saw fresh outrage after a video of two women being paraded naked and molested surfaced on July 19. The alleged incident took place on May 4 in Kangkopi district, according to a complaint associated with the incident. The visual shows two women stripped naked and dragged to a paddy field by a mob. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum, which condemned the incident, claims that the women belonged to Kuki-Zo tribe while the mob, which molested them were Meiteis.

Speaking about the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said his heart was filled with pain over the horrific video of two women paraded naked in Manipur, which went viral on Wednesday."What has happened to the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven. The incident is shameful for the country, the guilty will not be spared," PM Modi said in his remarks before the start of the monsoon session of parliament.In the video that has triggered massive condemnation and demands for action, two women were paraded naked by a mob, molested and dragged to a field, where they were allegedly gang-raped.