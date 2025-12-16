PM Modi conferred Ethiopia’s highest award during his first bilateral visit

Addis Ababa, Dec 16 Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred Ethiopia’s highest civilian honour, the ‘Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia’, during his first bilateral visit to the country.

The award was presented at a special ceremony held at the Addis International Convention Centre by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in recognition of Modi’s exceptional contribution to strengthening India-Ethiopia ties and his leadership as a global statesman.

Expressing gratitude, Prime Minister Modi said it was a privilege to receive the honour from one of the world’s most ancient civilisations.

He also thanked Prime Minister Abiy and the people of Ethiopia for the gesture and lauded Abiy’s efforts to promote national unity, sustainability, and inclusive development.

PM Modi highlighted the role of knowledge in nation-building and noted that Indian teachers have been contributing to Ethiopia’s progress for over a century.

Dedicating the award to generations of Indians and Ethiopians who nurtured bilateral relations, PM Modi conveyed heartfelt thanks on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians.

He emphasised that the conferment marks a milestone in the India-Ethiopia partnership and strengthens the positive agenda of the Global South.

The ceremony underscored the growing strategic and cultural ties between the two nations, with PM Modi reaffirming India’s commitment to supporting Ethiopia’s development initiatives.

