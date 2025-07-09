PM Modi conferred with Namibia's highest civilian award

Windhoek [Namibia], July 9 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the highest civilian award of Namibia on Wednesday. President of Namibia, Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, presented the award to him.

The Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis is the highest civilian award of Namibia.

The award was established in 1995, shortly after Namibia gained independence in 1990, to recognise distinguished service and leadership.

Named after the Welwitschia Mirabilis, a unique and ancient desert plant endemic to Namibia, the order symbolises resilience, longevity and the enduring spirit of the Namibian people.

This makes it the 27th award for PM Modi and the 4th award in this ongoing tour.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm ceremonial welcome in Namibia, the fifth country on his five-state visit. He received the ceremonial welcome at the State House in Namibia. The Indian national anthem was played during the event.

Later, Prime Minister Modi laid a wreath at the National War Memorial, 'Heroes' Acre', which features a white obelisk rising against the Auas Mountains, with 174 burial plots for national heroes.

PM Modi and the President of Namibia, Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, also reviewed the full range of India-Namibia relations during the talks, which took place today.

Sharing the details in a post on X, PM Modi said that discussions between India and Namibia were held on cooperation in areas such as digital technology, defence, security, agriculture, healthcare, education and critical minerals.

PM Modi underscored that discussions also saw how to boost linkages in trade, energy and petrochemicals. He expressed gratitude for the assistance from Namibia in Project Cheetah.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1942913659736318152

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1942913663075049776

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly received by President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah at the State House in Windhoek, Namibia, where the two leaders shook hands.

Earlier today, PM Modi arrived at the Hosea Kutako International Airport and was met with a warm reception, as he was greeted by the Namibian Minister of International Relations and Trade, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi.

PM Modi also warmly greeted members of the diaspora, shaking hands, listening to their enthusiastic messages, and graciously accepting gifts and portraits presented by the community.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister expressed his pride in the diaspora and how they have retained the connection with their culture and traditions.

"The Indian community in Namibia is extremely optimistic about closer India-Namibia friendship, and this is reflected in the special welcome in Windhoek. I am extremely proud of our diaspora, particularly how they have retained a connection with their culture and traditions," PM Modi stated.

India and Namibia share a historic relationship rooted in India's steadfast support for Namibia's struggle for independence. India was among the earliest advocates for Namibian freedom, raising the issue at the United Nations as early as 1946 and hosting the first overseas office of the South West Africa People's Organisation (SWAPO) in 1986.

Namibia is gaining renewed international attention due to its abundant reserves of uranium, copper, cobalt, rare earth minerals, and recent oil discoveries. The country is a significant player in the global mining industry, ranking as the world's fourth-largest producer of uranium oxide and also producing high-quality diamonds and zinc.

Bilateral trade between India and Namibia reached USD 814 million in 2023-24, with Indian exports accounting for more than half of this total. Indian investments in Namibia are estimated at nearly $800 million, primarily in the mining sector, including zinc and diamonds.

A notable example of the trust between the two nations is the successful translocation of eight cheetahs from Namibia to India's Kuno National Park in 2022, marking the world's first intercontinental transfer of a major carnivore species.

The countries are exploring opportunities to expand cooperation in mining, energy, health, agriculture and infrastructure. Negotiations for a Preferential Trade Arrangement between India and the Southern African Customs Union (SACU), with Namibia as coordinator, are ongoing.

PM Modi arrived in Namibia after concluding his two-day State visit to Brazil, where he attended the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro and held bilateral talks with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brasilia.

Namibia is the final stop in the Prime Minister's five-nation tour, which also included visits to Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, and Brazil.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor