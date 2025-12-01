PM Modi congratulates Andrej Babis on return as Czech PM, signals push to strengthen India-Czechia ties

New Delhi [India], December 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Andrej Babis on his appointment as the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, signalling New Delhi's intent to deepen cooperation with Prague under its new leadership.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Congratulations, Excellency Andrej Babis, on your appointment as Prime Minister of the Czech Republic. I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the cooperation and friendship between India and Czechia."

Congratulations, Excellency Andrej Babiš, on your appointment as Prime Minister of the Czech Republic. I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the cooperation and friendship between India and Czechia.@AndrejBabis— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

His message comes at a moment of political transition in Czechia, where Babis is set to return to office after a renewed electoral mandate.

Babis, who previously served as prime minister from 2017 to 2021, has pledged to prioritise national interests as he prepares to lead the government again.

His re-emergence follows a strong performance in the October elections, which reshaped the country's political landscape and revived his leadership prospects.

Speaking to citizens after the vote, Babis said he intended to defend their interests "at home and anywhere in the world" and expressed his vision for the country to become "the best place for life on earth."

These remarks underscored his promise of assertive governance at a time when Czechia is reassessing its role domestically and internationally.

President Petr Pavel formally invited him to form the next government after the ANO (YES) movement secured a clear lead and forged a majority coalition with two other groups, the anti-migrant Freedom and Direct Democracy party and the right-wing Motorists for Themselves.

This coalition arrangement positions Babis to take office with strong parliamentary backing.

Under the power-sharing deal, the three parties will form a 16-member Cabinet in which ANO will hold eight ministerial portfolios along with the prime minister's office.

The Motorists for Themselves grouping will take four ministries, while the Freedom party will oversee three.

Pavel's office confirmed that he will appoint the full Cabinet on Monday, marking the official start of the new administration.

With 108 seats in the 200-member lower house, the alliance pushes the previous centre-right government led by Petr Fiala into the opposition.

The shift also signals a broader realignment, as the incoming coalition has indicated positions more closely aligned with Hungary and Slovakia, particularly on issues related to Ukraine and the European Union.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban welcomed Babis's return, saying, "An old ally has returned." He added, "Welcome back on board Andrej!"

Orban's endorsement further highlights the anticipated change in Czechia's foreign-policy posture, especially as Orban is widely regarded as the EU leader with the closest ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Despite his political comeback, Babis still faces fraud charges linked to EU subsidy programmes.

For the case to advance, the newly formed parliament will need to vote on lifting his immunity.

His return to government comes after earlier electoral setbacks, including a defeat in the 2021 parliamentary polls and a subsequent loss to Pavel, a retired general, in the presidential election for a largely ceremonial role.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor