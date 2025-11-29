PM Modi congratulates Australian PM on his wedding

New Delhi [India], November 29 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Jodie Haydon on their wedding.

Prime Minister Modi wished the couple a happy married life.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Congratulations to my good friend, PM Anthony Albanese and Ms. Jodie Haydon on their wedding. Wishing them a happy married life."

Congratulations to my good friend, PM Anthony Albanese and Ms. Jodie Haydon on their wedding. Wishing them a happy married life.@AlboMP https://t.co/6Dyq4dw2TC— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 29, 2025

Albanese shared pictures of his wedding ceremony on X, captioned as "Married" and "I love you, Jodie."

I love you, Jodie. pic.twitter.com/kRow1FZhWP— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) November 29, 2025

Married💍❤️💍 pic.twitter.com/mSzojtBF2I— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) November 29, 2025

Albanese has married his partner of five years, Jodie Haydon, in a secret, private ceremony at The Lodge, ABC News reported.

Albanese is the first Australian Prime Minister to get married in office, after proposing to Haydon on Valentine's Day last year, as per ABC News.

The Prime Minister and Haydon were married by a celebrant from NSW's Central Coast, and they wrote their own vows.

"We are absolutely delighted to share our love and commitment to spending our future lives together, in front of our family and closest friends," Albanese and Haydon said in a joint statement.

The wedding plans, including the date and location, were kept top secret due to potential security and disruption concerns.

As per ABC News, Haydon was walked down the aisle by her parents, Bill and Pauline Haydon, to Ben Folds' The Luckiest.

Her five-year-old niece, Ella, was the flower girl, and the prime minister's dog, Toto, was the ring bearer.

The bride wore a dress by Sydney designer Romance Was Born, while Albanese's suit was from MJ Bale.

The wedding bands were from Cerrone Jewellers in Leichhardt, Sydney.

Haydon's brother, Patrick Haydon, and the prime minister's cousin, Helen Golden, were witnesses, as per ABC News.

After the ceremony, Albanese and Haydon walked back down the aisle to Stevie Wonder's Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours).

Their first dance was set to be to The Way You Look Tonight by Frank Sinatra. Notable guests in attendance included cabinet ministers Jim Chalmers, Penny Wong, Katy Gallagher and Richard Marles, and actor Rhys Muldoon.

Guests were served beer in custom cans made by Willie the Boatman, an Inner West Sydney brewery.

The wedding is Albanese's second, after his 19-year marriage to his first wife, former NSW politician Carmel Tebbutt, ended in 2019, as per ABC News.

He has one son, Nathan, from his previous marriage.

