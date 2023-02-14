PM Modi congratulates Christodoulides on winning Cyprus presidential election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Nikos Christodoulides on being elected as the new president of Cyprus and said he looked forward to working with him to enhance India's ties with his country.

"Congratulations to H. E. Nikos @Christodulides for being elected as the President of Cyprus. I look forward to working closely with him to enhance India-Cyprus ties," the prime minister tweeted on Monday.

Former Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides was on Sunday (local time) elected as the next President of Cyprus.

According to Al Jazeera, with a clear foreign policy vision due to his diplomatic and government background, he is expected to set out priorities for Cyprus bilaterally and regionally amplifying its geostrategic role.

Christodoulides, 49, defeated fellow diplomat Andreas Mavroyiannis with 51.9 per cent of the vote compared to 48.1 per cent on the divided Mediterranean island, reported Al Jazeera.

Mavroyiannis, 66, told reporters: "Tonight a journey has ended, a great journey that I shared with thousands of people. I regret we couldn't achieve the change that Cyprus needed."

Widely tapped as the election favourite during the campaign, Christodoulides is seen likely to take a hard line on moribund United Nations-backed talks on ending the island's decades-old division, reported Al Jazeera.

Former top diplomat Christodoulides earlier voiced confidence about a win when he told reporters, "The Cypriot people know and understand what is at stake ... I have complete confidence in their judgement."

"Congratulations & best wishes to President-Elect @Christodulides! #UKCYties are long, strong, and important to the UK & its people. I look forward to working with you & your team across our bilateral & #Commonwealth partnership & in support of your efforts on Cyprus Settlement," tweeted Irfan Siddiq, British High Commissioner to Cyprus.

( With inputs from ANI )

