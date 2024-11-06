PM Modi congratulates Donald Trump on "historic election victory" in US Presidential elections

New Delhi [India], November 6 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Donald Trump on his historic election victory in the United States presidential polls.

In a post on social media platform, X, PM Modi wrote, "Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory".

PM expressed confidence in taking the Indo-US ties forward to greater heights as Trump would take over for his second term.

PM Modi also said, "As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let's work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity".

<

Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together,… pic.twitter.com/u5hKPeJ3SY— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2024

PM Modi and Donald Trump share warm and friendly ties. Events such as 'Howdy Modi!' held in the US in 2019 when Donald Trump was serving as the President showed the positive sentiment shared by the two leaders.

On his trip to India in 2020, the 'Namaste Trump' event saw resounding public appreciation.

The two leaders have held positive deliberations and met several times to give a boost to the India-US ties.

According to the latest projections called by Fox News, Trump has won 277 electoral votes, well above the 270 threshold needed to win the presidency. Trump flipped the key battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia and he continues to lead Michigan.

Notably, this is going to be only the second instance of a president serving two non-consecutive terms in the White House. This is only the second instance and the first in over 100 years of a leader winning the presidency after losing once. Grover Cleveland served as non-consecutive president in 1884 and 1892.In his address Trump expressed gratitude to the people and said he won't rest until he delivers a "strong, safe and prosperous America."

Addressing supporters in Florida, accompanied by his running mate, JD Vance, and family members, Trump called his projected win the "greatest political movement of all time," which will help in making "America great again."

Republicans will win at least 50 seats in the Senate of the US Congress by the end of the elections, as estimated by Fox News. As per CNN projections, candidates from the Democratic Party are winning the elections for the governors in only three of the ten states where the counting is already underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor